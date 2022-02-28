Where does Freeman rank in Braves lore?

The word on the proverbial street is that it is not a question of if Freddie Freeman will bolt the Atlanta Braves for another team, but when. Like when the lockout finally ends and free agents can sign with teams again.
That's the feeling being shared among industry experts and baseball prognosticators.
The once face-of-the-franchise may have played his last game with the defending World Champions. If that is the case, where does the one-time Most Valuable Player rank among the all-time Atlanta Braves greats?
This list is reserved only for players who played in Atlanta.
No. 1 will always be reserved for the late great Hank Aaron, the unofficial career home run record holder in the eyes of many Braves fans. He finished with 755 home runs, 335 came when the team was located in Atlanta.
I would not consider Freeman comparable to any of the stalwarts from the 1995 World Series champions. These include third baseman Chipper Jones and pitching aces Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine.
Outside of Aaron, Chipper is the greatest positional player to ever play for Atlanta and one of the greatest switch-hitters in baseball history with a .303 career batting average and 468 career home runs. The Braves' starting trio of Maddux, Smoltz and Glavine was one of the most dominant in baseball history. It is just a shame it led to one World Series title.
Then there's Dale Murphy, a two-time MVP who some consider is worthy of Hall of Fame consideration. He finished with 398 dingers, 1,266 RBIs and finished in the top 10 of MVP voting two other times.
I still would include Andruw Jones above Freeman in Braves lore. As I have noted on numerous occasions in multiple columns, Jones is the greatest defensive center fielder of his generation and hopefully will be a Hall of Famer.
There's also pitching great, knuckleballer Phil Kniekro, who won more than 300 games.
By my count that is eight greats that I would place above Freeman. But at his rate of production, Freeman's ascension up the Atlanta Braves mantle of greats was just a matter of time. Especially if he were to help deliver another title or two for the team in the next few years, Freeman would undoubtedly shoot up these rankings.
But now it appears to be ending. Whether he wants too much or the Braves just aren't willing to go the extra mile for their most beloved player in recent memory is up for debate. What isn't though is Freeman's place as a top-10 Atlanta Brave. Still a shame, though. He could be top 5.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
