What's next for the four-time N.L. East champs?

Four and counting for the Atlanta Braves.
While at times another National League East Division championship seemed improbable, it was never impossible. After all, the champs are in the same division as the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets had every opportunity to run away with the division early in the season but could not score enough runs to complement a strong pitching staff.
The Phillies have a recent past of coming up short even with Most Valuable Player candidate Bryce Harper. The two division foes faltered down the stretch, descending, while the Braves were ascending into playoff position.
Was there ever any doubt this experienced Braves team, coming off of last year’s trip to the National League Championship Series, would not claim its fourth straight division title? Umm, yes.
After all, this team started 52-55, did not reach above .500 until Aug. 8 and played without star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. after the All-Star break; star pitcher Mike Soroka, who tore his ACL again; lost Marcell Ozuna to an injury and arrest; and played without Travis d’Arnaud for much of the season.
This team was a shell of itself at times, which included a complete makeover in the outfield following Acuna’s injury and Cristian Pache’s slow start and subsequent demotion.
Manager Brian Snitker and General Manager Alex Anthopolous deserve extra credit for this year’s regular season success. Especially after Acuna was lost for the season, it would have been easy to become sellers at the trade deadline and look to 2021.
But the Braves were buyers. They acquired capable replacements and were rewarded with another trip to the postseason.
Another division championship is nice but Braves fans now yearn for something more. Is it possible this year? Maybe.
The starting staff is more than capable with Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Ian Anderson. The offense features a powerful lineup with an infield of Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley recording 121 home runs. The bullpen arms have pitched well recently, but without a doubt, it is the team’s weakest link.
Even with the Brewers’ stout pitching staff, the Dodgers’ championship pedigree and the 107-win San Francisco Giants, the Braves are capable of taking the next step this postseason. That includes a trip to their first World Series since 1999.
The starting pitching needs to stay dominant. The experience at the plate needs to continue its home run surge. The bullpen needs to avoid a collapse.
Fans need to see their team take the next step.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
