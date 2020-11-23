What's next for Braves?

The Atlanta Braves crossed one item off its Christmas wish list with the signing of starting pitcher Drew Smyly. Now, how long will it take before the reigning National League (NL) East Division champions find another bat to complement Freddie Freeman in the lineup? Outside of their veteran addition in the rotation, another power bat is essential if the Braves are to contend for another division crown and potential run in next year's N.L. Playoffs.
There's a lot of options for the Braves to choose from and it starts with the player they're most familiar with. Marcell Ozuna bet on himself last offseason and rolled a jackpot with his performance. He finished with a league-leading 18 homers and 56 RBIs in just 60 games, to go along with a .338 batting average. He finished sixth in the National League MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger award.
The only question with Ozuna is will his price tag be too much for Braves management because you can bet the Braves aren't the only team that is requesting his services?
Another key development will be where there is a decision to renew the Designated Hitter rule in the National League. That's the only way the Braves sign Ozuna, in my humble opinion. He is a below average fielder. Since outfielder Cristian Pache burst onto the scene during the National League Championship Series, and minor league star outfielder Drew Waters is expected to make his debut in 2021, there's nowhere to play Ozuna for the next three or four years ... unless you expect him to play D.H.
His bat certainly warrants consideration. Signing Ozuna would mean the Braves offering a multi-year deal.
The Braves could also go another route, like they've done the past two offseasons. General Manager Alex Anthopoulos has mastered the art of finding a particular need and filling it with a stop-gap; signing a free agent to a one-year deal and betting on the player to perform big in hopes of collecting a big pay day.
It happened two years ago when third baseman Josh Donaldson signed a one-year deal with the Braves. He rewarded his team with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and 96 runs. Last year it was Ozuna, who was the perfect piece to follow Freeman in the batting order. So who do the Braves target? Maybe outfielder Michael Brantley, who could be a viable option until Waters is ready for his call-up.
With that being said the Braves have options this offseason. It's a lot to consider for an organization now flourishing with big league talent and future stars in the minors. It's certainly a franchise that free agents wouldn't mind playing for again.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.