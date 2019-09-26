VALDOSTA—The Winnersville Classic will feature Lowndes and Valdosta as unbeaten teams atop their respective classifications. Valdosta’s offense has steamrolled opponents and Lowndes’ defense has dominated all foes. Here are five matches to watch on Friday.
Jacurri Brown vs. Valdosta’s defense
The first matchup to eye is Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown against the Wildcat’s defense. Brown has torched teams this year when they’ve allowed him creases to slip through. He is an explosive runner, doesn’t shy away from contact but very agile for his six-foot-three frame. He’s a threat to break free on any play. He can change the dynamics of any game and that goes double for big games. Against Parkview Brown passed for 1116 yards and rushed for 111 yards with a total of four touchdowns. Last week against Miami Northwestern Brown had two early turnovers. He responded by posting 216 total yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore rises to the occasion when called and can be a catalyst for the Viking offense. How Valdosta gameplans to slow him down can play largely into the result of the game.
Josh Brown vs. Javonte Sherman
This is the only player versus player matchup that I am interested in. Valdosta wide receiver Javonte Sherman has matriculated into the top receiver for the Wildcats. He’s filled the void left by Allah Brown after a strong spring and summer. His versatility makes him a threat on any route and his size makes him formidable in jump ball situations. He leads the Wildcats in catches, yards and touchdowns. Josh Brown is a lockdown defensive back for the Vikings. He’s a hard hitting corner with good eyes and hands. Brown is the type of corner that can be trusted in man-on-man situations. He sniffs out screen and short passes and positions himself well on deep or slant routes. This matchup is sure to create many breath taking moments when the ball is sailing through the air and the two players are jockeying for position. Whether Sherman or Brown “wins” the battle, it’ll still be must watch.
Vikings front seven vs. Wildcats offensive line
One of the strengths of Lowndes is their front-seven on defense and the pressure they apply against opposing offensive lines. They’ve totaled 19 sacks, 33 quarterback hurries and 45 tackles for a loss during the first five games this season. Lowndes is likely going in with an attack mindset. If they can put pressure on Valdosta’s offensive line, it will be a difference maker in the contest. More on this later.
Tate Rodemaker vs. Concrete Curtain
This is the biggest matchup of all. Valdosta has one of the best offenses in the state, largely powered by Tate Rodemaker. Rodemaker broke the single season passing record last year and could be on par to do it again this season. He has 18 touchdowns with only four interceptions through five games. Lowndes has one of the top defenses in the state, largely powered by their seniors and juniors that’ve seen plenty of action throughout their careers. The clashing of these two powerhouses is sure to be must-see high school football. If Rodemaker is granted the time to stand in the pocket and find receivers, Lowndes will lose their first game all season. But if the Concrete Curtain can stand tall the Wildcats will face their first loss of the season. One team will go home with a new blemish on their record. The other, championing on as an undefeated and talk of the town.
