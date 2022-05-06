Wayne diving into new role as receivers coach

INDIANAPOLIS — One quote stood out from Reggie Wayne’s meeting with the media this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
When asked about new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, the wide receivers coach immediately made a comparison with an all-time great.
But he didn’t stop there, and the rest of the answer reveals the way Wayne believes Ryan can aid his cause.
“It makes me almost want to throw up because he reminds me of Peyton (Manning) so much,” Wayne said. “He’s the epitome of a leader, right? In meetings, he’s vocal. He’s trying to get that connection with the receivers, trying to get extra as much as possible. I don’t know how it was last year or the year before, but just this year — that I can see — the guy’s, he’s a vocal leader.
“He’s out there. He’s griding with (the receivers). And I really feel like, with his years of experience in this league, it’ll kind of help these young guys. I remember just having a quarterback with some experience. That was everything for me.”
A two-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, Wayne caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns over 14 seasons with the Colts. The first 10 of those years were spent alongside Manning on teams that reached two Super Bowls and won one.
But the 43-year-old has tufts of gray hair in his goatee now, and he feels like a rookie again. His first few months as a coach — after four years of recruitment from head coach Frank Reich — have already been enlightening.
“There’s been times where I didn’t see any sun,” Wayne said. “I was in the building all day, and that’s in the offseason and just because I’m trying to learn everything — make sure that I can give (the receivers) as much as I can each day. And now that the players are here consistently, I want to make sure I know as much as possible.
“Because there’s always ‘why’ people, right? People come in, ‘Why’d we do this? Why’d we do that?’ So I need to make sure I’m up on it.”
Wayne added a very important pupil late last week when Indianapolis selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second round.
The former Bearcats star brings good size (6-foot-3) and speed (4.41-second 40-yard dash) to the position as a complement to 2021 breakout star Michael Pittman Jr.
Wayne’s job is to help Pierce reach the vast potential general manager Chris Ballard and Reich see in him. He’ll be teaching from a unique perspective.
Wayne caught just 27 passes for 345 yards as a rookie, and his first 1,000-yard season didn’t come until Year 4. He understands the process a receiver must go through during the transition to the NFL as well as anyone, and he learned one extremely valuable lesson from Ballard during his offseason stint as a volunteer coach in 2018.
“He came to me and he said, ‘Let me talk to you for a minute.’ I said, ‘What’s up?’ And he was like, ‘Just remember, these guys, they’re not (No.) 87. Everybody can’t do what you do,’ ” Wayne said. “So I never forgot that. It made a lot of sense. You just got to find out what everybody can do, what they can do best individually. And just keep that sharp and try to help them with everything else.”
It took a while for the Colts to coax Wayne off his boat in Miami. He now faces long working hours and harsh winter conditions in search of helping the next generation reach championship glory.
It’s a responsibility he takes seriously and one Ballard believes will lead to more success.
“He’s attacking it the same way he did as a player,” Ballard said. “He works. He’s diligent. He’s thorough. He’s got a lot of knowledge to teach. He’s got to grow as a coach — like any young coach — but Reggie has got a lot of talent, and I think he’s going to be really good. I think he’s going to be great for that room.”
Among Wayne’s charges are young receivers Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan.
A big part of his job will be helping to unlock their potential and allowing them to find a way to contribute to a receiving corps with some open opportunities.
Reich said there will be no depth chart during the offseason, just competition. Pittman, Pierce, Dulin and Parris Campbell are very good bets to make the roster, but that leaves as many as two open slots.
And the order of the depth chart remains up for debate.
Wayne believes the players are up for the challenge, and he’s excited about helping them reach their ceilings.
“You got a bunch of different types of guys in there,” he said. “You got tall. You got fast. You got strong. You got powerful. So it’s kind of like trying to build your best Avenger. You just try to put it all together.
“These guys are on a mission, I believe, and hopefully I can help make them household names.”
