VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State Blazers return home at 2-0 following a 21-16 victory at Albany State to host No. 4-ranked Keiser University (1-1) out of the NAIA at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Following the victory at Albany State on Saturday, the Blazers are receiving votes in the newest AFCA NCAA Division II Top 25. VSU garnered five votes in the poll and are one of two Gulf South Conference teams receiving votes as West Georgia is the other with 27 votes. West Florida is fourth in the poll this week (631 points), while Delta State is eighth with 522 points.
Keiser’s Seahawks got their first win of the season last Saturday in a top ten matchup of NAIA powers at Lindsey Wilson, 30-26. KU held a 27-6 lead through three quarters only to see Lindsey Wilson roar back in the fourth.
All four scores for Keiser came on the ground with two from quarterback Bryce Veasley and two from Jaden Meizinger who earned Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors. Louis Lubin III and Justin Carcel each had six tackles, while the team registered four sacks and eight tackles for loss and held LW to 40 yards on the ground.
The Seahawks opened the season with a 17-14 home loss to Mississippi College in a game that saw a tie game heading to the fourth at 14-14, but MC kicked a field goal with 8:08 to play for the final margin.
This season Veasley is 34 of 53 passing for 328 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Meizinger has 32 carries for 118 yards and two scores on the ground. Veasley has 27 carries for 85 yards and two scores. Maurico Porcha leads the team with four catches for 86 yards and a 21.5 average per catch.
The Blazers won their 21st game against Albany State on Saturday and improved to 21-2 all-time against the Golden Rams with a 21-16 victory. VSU rushed for a season-high 285 yards in the game and had three rushing scores, two by sophomore Isaiah Flowers and one from junior Eric Watts. Watts finished with 11 carries for 123 yards and a score, while Flowers had 95 yards on 17 carries and two scores.
Defensively, the Blazers held ASU to just 268 yards of offense and just 71 yards on the ground. The Blazers, who trailed at halftime, scored two touchdowns in the third quarter for a 21-10 lead, but ASU scored midway through the fourth. VSU came up with a big stop on a two-point conversion and then, with one last chance, two huge sacks from junior Tyler Morehead in the closing seconds ended the contest as ASU had moved to the VSU 21 with six seconds to play prior to the final sack.
Conversely, VSU has not allowed a rushing score this season and has only allowed 149 yards on the ground. VSU is 11th nationally and tops in the GSC in rushing offense at 236.5 yards per game, while it is 25th nationally and second in the league in rushing defense allowing just 74.5 yards per game.
Redshirt freshman Noah Botsford had a strong game Saturday at Albany State in the punting and kicking game.
Botsford registered five punts for 207 yards and a 41.8 average with a long of 48 and one punt inside the 20, while he had four kickoffs for 250 yards and a 62.5 average with three touchbacks. As a team, VSU leads the GSC in net punting at a 39.00 average for 30th nationally.
The Blazer “D” has been outstanding on third down this season as it is 11th nationally and tops in the GSC in third down defense at a .185 clip.
The opposition is just 5 of 27 on the pivotal down, while VSU is 26th nationally and second in the GSC in first down defense, allowing just 27 fresh downs thus far.
The Blazers have record eight sacks so far this season in two games for sixth nationally and second in the GSC.
Last season, the Blazers had ten sacks total in 11 games. This season, the eight sacks are good for 47 yards as both Jamorey Jones and Tyler Morehead each have two of the eight.
Following his 123 yards on the ground, one touchdown and 11 carries, Watts was named Steel’s Jewelry Blazer Athlete of the Week for his efforts in the win at Albany State on Saturday.
Watts is the second Blazer football player to earn the honor this year.
