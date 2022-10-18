VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta State men's and women's basketball teams are hosting 'Blazer Madness' next Thursday, October 27 at 7 p.m. inside The Complex ahead of the 2022-2023 season for both teams.
Fans will be able to meet both teams at the event, hear from head coaches Mike Helfer and Deandra Schirmer, view performances by VSU's cheerleading squad and the Red Hots, and participate in games. VSU students will also have the opportunity to win a $100 Visa gift card. The event is open to the public and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Blazers look to build off last season's postseason run as the team finished the 2021-22 season with a 26-6 record overall and a 17-2 mark in the GSC. VSU downed Tampa, Lee and Union in the NCAA South Regional to advance to the Elite Eight under Schirmer. The Lady Blazers' season came to an end with a heartbreaking 58-55 loss to eventual national runner-up Western Washington in Birmingham, Ala., in the quarterfinal round of the Elite Eight.
Helfer, who enters his 18th season at the helm of the Blazers, returns a solid core of returners to the men's side, as well as eight fresh faces to the team. The Blazers finished last season with an 11-16 record and a 7-13 mark in the GSC. In addition, Helfer has also named former graduate assistant Nate Nowicki as the new assistant basketball coach ahead of the season.
The Lady Blazers open the season at the South Regional Crossover in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 11-12. VSU will take on Eckerd College at 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. and will round out the crossover with Palm Beach Atlantic on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.
The Blazers open their season at the Division II Tipoff Classic in Lakeland, Fla. on Nov. 5-6. The team will play Lincoln Memorial on Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m. and will round out the weekend with Hillsdale College on Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m.
Both teams will open the 2022-2023 home slate with Lee on Nov. 17. The Lady Blazers will tip off at 6 p.m. while the men's tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. inside the Complex.
Check out Valdosta State Athletics' social media pages to stay up to date on the event.
