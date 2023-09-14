VALDOSTA — Lowndes won the opening volleyball battle in its rivalry with Valdosta Tuesday, winning all three sets in the Region 1-7A matchup.
The Vikettes had 25-15, 25-19 and 25-22 match scores.
Angela Kistansen had a team-high 10 kills for Lowndes, according to stats input on MaxPreps. Emerson Melvin and Jayden Best had six each. Valdosta’s leaders were Analei Barrett and Serenity Carter. Both had three kills. Digs leaders were Fiora Shen (16) for the Lady ‘Cats and Milly Prince at 13 for the Vikettes.
Lowndes had 12 aces to Valdosta’s five. Amelia Greene had half Lowndes’ total.
The Vikettes increased their record to 2-0 in 1-7A, having previously defeated Colquitt County. This was first region of the match for Valdosta.
The next region match for Lowndes will Tuesday at home against Richmond Hill. Valdosta will face the same school Sept. 25 at VHS.
