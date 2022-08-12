Veteran line aiming to be ND offense's greatest asset

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – While Notre Dame’s identity on offense is still being figured out within position groups like quarterback and wide receiver, the Fighting Irish seem to have little-to-no question marks along the offensive line.
Under the tutelage of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand – who is back for a second stint in South Bend after spending five seasons as the o-line coach at ND from 2012-17 – Notre Dame’s offensive line features five players with extensive starting experience.
Early indications suggest the starting five on the line are likely cemented, with sophomore Joe Alt at left tackle, graduate senior Jarrett Patterson at left guard, senior Zeke Correll at center, graduate senior Josh Lugg at right guard and sophomore Blake Fisher at right tackle.
There’s plenty of in-game experience within the 2022 offensive line group, which breeds a level of confidence around the program when it comes to this season’s unit up front.
Hiestand himself complimented the group multiple times, but while the tools and experience are there with his players, the veteran coach knows there’s always something to work on.
“One of the most important things for this group is fundamental improvement,” Hiestand said. “We have to come to the field with an understanding of what we need to do to get better, and then work as hard as we possibly can to improve.
“We also always have to be conscious of being able to execute. We have to execute the plays versus different defenses. Lastly, our effort has to be there. We have to make sure we’re practicing hard, playing hard and working to finish blocks.”
At points early in fall camp, Hiestand’s been very pleased with the amount of commitment he’s seen from his tight-knit band of guys. >From the starting five to the reserves behind them, all of Hiestand’s offensive linemen have brought the intensity and execution needed to win. The consistency, however, is still a work in progress.
“I think at times, they’ve shown a great ability to do that,” said Hiestand of the line’s execution. “We just have to improve our consistency. Sometimes we aren’t showing good enough consistency either fundamentally with our techniques or with our execution. There are plays you kind of like, but there are still too many plays we don’t like.”
As for the players themselves, they realize what’s expected of them.
Their goals represent the team on its quest to put itself in a position to win a national championship.
There’s no time for personal goals, because that reverts away from the type of culture the offensive line wants to build.
“We want to establish some standards,” Lugg said. “Kind of like during the old days when Zach Martin was here, when Chris Watt and Quenton Nelson were here. We want to be coming off the ball, never guessing and playing as one unit. … We just want to make sure that our culture and what we want to accomplish is all single minded.”
PATTERSON SWITCHES POSITIONS
Arguably the biggest storyline along the offensive line during fall camp has been Patterson’s move away from the center position.
Patterson’s been known as one of the top centers in the country over the last couple of years, and the change came as a surprise to some due to that.
However, both Hiestand and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said the same thing when asked about the move: it’s about putting the best five players on the field to help make the team successful.
With Patterson at guard, senior Zeke Correll will now be the anchor in the middle of the line.
“It’s been pretty smooth,” said Patterson of his transition to guard. “This summer, every day after lifts and runs, I’d go through drills for 45 minutes to an hour. Just working through the basic fundamentals and building a foundation. The biggest focus I have for myself right now is to just keep building on the summer I had and become more and more consistent every day.”
Patterson has some experience at guard, but it’s been a while since he’s devoted all of his time to the position. There are some pretty big adjustments he’s been working through, but so far, he’s happy with the progress.
“For me, it’s just working on technique,” Patterson said. “Working on footwork, combo blocks and becoming consistent at those things, so Joe (Alt) knows where to aim in the run game. There are some little things to adjust to in pass protection, but (the change) is going along really good right now.”
