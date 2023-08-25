HAHIRA — Val Gallahan, Valwood volleyball coach, reached a coaching milestone on Thursday, Aug. 24 when she earned the 200th win of her career when the Valiants defeated the Valdosta Lady Wildcats 3-1.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-27, 25-12 and 25-17.
Gallahan has been coaching volleyball at Valwood since 2013. “She is a role model for our female athletes and students across campus,” said Valwood in a press release.
Gallahan and the Valiants have won two state championships, in 2020 and 2021. She was named the GIAA Volleyball Coach of the Year for those championship seasons, as well as the 2022 FCA Coach of the Year.
“The Valwood volleyball program continues to grow and thrive under her leadership,” said the school.
A former NCAA D2 volleyball at Valdosta State University, Gallahan has won the pair of state crowns at Valwood and seven region championships. Beyond Valwood, Gallahan has coached PSVA Valdosta and Fission Volleyball teams.
Married to Chad Gallahan, together they have 3 daughters, Beckham, Bodhi, and Kibbee.
Currently, the Valiants are 8-4 on the season with their next game at the Creekside Tournament, in Hampton.
