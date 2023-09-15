HAHIRA — Valwood varsity volleyball beat Frederica Academy Sept. 13 in a region match in three sets, 26-24, 25-14, 25-18.
The Valiants took the first set after a tough fight. Senior Morgan Hamm had three kills. Junior Gaby Kerrigan had three aces. Valwood regained its composure after the first set, with senior Kam Register having a serving run of 14 serves, winning the squad 12 points. Senior Adilyn Smith had three kills.
Valwood secured their win over the Knights in the third set, 25-17. Sophomore Presley Allen put a defensive run with five digs. The Frederica win was a team effort, everyone stepped up and gave their all.
Prior to the varsity game, the JV team made up of 7th-10th graders won their game against Frederica’s JV team, led by the powerful offense of sophomore Hattie Montgomery, freshman Jane Hinton and a serving run by sophomore Devin Williams. They won 25-11, 25-17.
