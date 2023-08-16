HAWKINSVILLE — Valwood’s Valiants came, saw and conquered in their preseason scrimmage at Hawkinsville Aug. 11. Now they have to wait.
Using a three-headed attack of De”Mar Riley, Triston White and Marquis Fennell, the Valiants had no trouble demolishing Hawkinsville. Quarterback Tayt Snellgrove started scoring with a burst through the right side of his line on a fake handoff.
Valwood caused a Red Devils fumble at the goal line in the early minutes to establish defensive dominance.
While the new-look Valiant offense looked very efficient, they will have to wait to put it into action in a regular season game. Valwood starts off the year with a bye week and won’t play until Aug. 25, a road game at St. Andrew’s in Savannah. Their first home contest will be Sept. 1 against Frederica Academy.
