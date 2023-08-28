SAVANNAH — The 2023 football season started off well for the Valwood Valiants, as well as new head coach Brad Wells, as they won their opening contest at St. Andrew’s, 50-29, on Aug. 25.
Triston White scored the opening touchdown of the season on a 26-yard run after the Lions took an 8-0 lead. Clips posted by Valwood to MaxPreps show Andrew Belcher leaping high for an interception against St. Andrew’s, returning it for a 78-yard pick-six.
It was a good night for Valiants runners. De’Mar Riley ran in for a 24-yard score. Marquis Fennell is credited with two scoring jaunts, one for 16 yards and another for 44. White also added a second touchdown.
Valwood is currently scheduled to host Frederica Academy Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. The Knights had enough gas in their tank to hold off Tiftarea Academy last Friday, 39-35.
