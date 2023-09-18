HAHIRA — After their first home game vs Frederica Academy was canceled due to Hurricane Idalia, the Valwood Valiants finally returned to Goddard Field for their homecoming game Friday against the Robert Toombs Christian Academy Crusaders.
The Valiants received the kickoff to start the first half and sophomore quarterback, Tayt Snellgrove, did not hesitate to pick up where he left off last week by connecting with freshman wide receiver, Marquis Fennell, for a 27-yard pass early in the first quarter.
Junior running back Triston White contributed early for the Valiants by setting them up in Crusader territory with a 20-yard run. Snellgrove then connected with senior wide receiver, De’Mar Riley, for a 35-yard screen pass to put Valwood up 6-0 with 9:30 left to go in the first quarter.
On the Crusaders’ first possession, senior Landen Ryan stripped the ball away from RTCA’s quarterback and return the fumble back 40 yards for another Valiants touchdown to put Valwood up 13-0 with 9:05 left in the first.
Late in the same quarter, Robert Toombs picked up a fourth-and-3 close to midfield and continue to drive down the field toward the Valiant red zone. A host of Valiants, led by senior Dallas Hatfield would get a big fourth down stop with 2:14 left in the first quarter to give the Valwood offense the ball back.
After the Crusader defense successfully stalled Valwood, both teams proceeded to trade punts. Fennell managed to return one on fourth-and-9 to the Valwood 36, but it was moved to the Robert Toombs 48 after a facemask penalty.
White burst through the Crusader defense for a long 48-yard touchdown run, but it was negated because of a holding call on Valwood.
The Valiants continued to move the ball towards the red zone, including a 23-yard run by Fennell to the 37. An unnecessary roughness call on the Crusaders after the play moved the ball even closer.
With 9:15 to go in the second quarter, Snellgrove scrambled for a 10-yard rushing touchdown, putting Valwood up 20-0. The Valiant defense got another fourth down stop, setting up the offense on their own 38 yard line.
After another facemask call on the Crusaders, the offense drove to the Robert Toombs 41. The Valiant offense converted a fourth-and-5 when Snellgrove connected with Fennell for a 38-yard pass to set up the Valiants inside the 20. Snellgrove scored again on the ground, this time from eith yards out with 3:57 to go in the second, putting Valwood up 27-0.
The Valiant defense would get another 4th down stop in the 2nd, setting up a 21-yard rushing touchdown by White to make the score 34-0.
On the kickoff, Robert Toombs returned the ball 62 yards. After a sack by junior lineman Jackson Johnson, and a fake punt that Valwood’s defense sniffed out, the Valiants got the ball back late in the half. They went into halftime up 34-0.
Robert Toombs received the second half kickoff and controlled the clock for the majority of the third quarter.
The Valiants got another fourth down stop with 8:50 to go in the period, but the Robert Toombs defense took to the field ready to hold the Valiants’ offense. Valwood was shut down and the visitors forced the second and final punt of the night. White pinned the Crusaders deep in their own territory at their own 2.
The Crusaders moved the ball effectively, a 40-yard rush that set them up on the Valwood 28. RTCA threatened Valwood endzone again, but after a big pass breakup from Tucker Daniel, and a fourth down stop led by Mills Moorman, the Valiants defense prevented the Crusaders from reaching the end zone with 1:40 left in the third.
Valwood would take over at their own 10 yard line, but would instantly flip field position with a 64-yard run by Riley to set the offense up at the Crusader’s 26 yard line with 1:30 left to go in the 3rd. After being backed up to the Crusader 32 yard line, Snellgrove would connect with Fennell again for a 10-yard pass to the Crusader 22. After an unsportsmanlike conduct on the Crusaders, the ball would be spotted on the 7 yard line, setting the Valiant offense inside the 10. Valwood would not get another play off before the end of the 3rd quarter.
Valwood started the fourth up 34-0, with only two possessions because Robert Toombs contrlling the clock.
With 11:51 to go in the 4th, Riley reached the end zone again, this time on the ground. This would put the Valiants up 41-0. The Crusaders added a 51-yard rushing touchdown with 10:59 left in the game to cut the Valwood lead to 41-7. They attempt an onside kick, but only set up Valwood on their 48 yard line.
With the clock running, the Valiants started rotating their second string late in the fourth quarter. This included Riley taking over quarterback duties Wilkin Moritz, taking the bulk of the running back duties for the rest of the game.
Riley added to his rushing yards, with a long QB keeper, finally being brought down at the 10. A few plays later, Moritz walked into the end zone to make it 48-7 with 8:21 to go.
Robert Toombs scored their final touchdown from 20 yards out, cutting the score to 48-12 at 4:32. Another onside kick attempt failed and Valwood got a last score from Riley with 49.9 seconds left, a 31-yard touchdown run to make it 55-14.
The Valwood offense ended the game with a total of 393 yards (135 passing and 258 rushing), while their defense allowed 316 yards in total (40 passing and 276 rushing). The Valwood defense held Robert Toombs to only two of 10 third down conversions, while the Valiants converted 4-of-9 attempts. Valwood moves to 3-0 and will travel to Tallahassee, Fla. Friday to take on the North Florida Christian Eagles (2-2) at 7 p.m.
