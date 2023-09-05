Valwood players.jpeg

Nate Young, Conner Hutto, Dalton Smith, Andrew Belcher, Jack Melendez and Landen Ryan help clean up Valwood's campus Sept. 1. They were to have played football against Frederica Academy that night, but damage from Hurricane Idalia canceled that contest.

 Submitted

HAHIRA — Valwood’s athletes showed their skills beyond the athletic fields in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

With Valwood out of school from Wednesday, Aug. 31, until Tuesday, a handful of football players helped clean up on what would have been their home opener last Friday.

The Valiants canceled their game against Frederica Academy because of storm damage. They resume their schedule this Friday at Georgia Christian.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you