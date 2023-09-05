HAHIRA — Valwood’s athletes showed their skills beyond the athletic fields in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.
With Valwood out of school from Wednesday, Aug. 31, until Tuesday, a handful of football players helped clean up on what would have been their home opener last Friday.
The Valiants canceled their game against Frederica Academy because of storm damage. They resume their schedule this Friday at Georgia Christian.
