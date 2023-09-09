VALDOSTA — There’s no place like home. The Valdosta Wildcats took heed to Dorothy’s mantra from “The Wizard of Oz,” Friday. After a spate of road games, the ‘Cats put on a show for the home crowd at Bazemore Hyder Stadium with a convincing 45-12 thrashing over visiting Warner Robins.
Battered by Hurricane Idalia last week, the stadium, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this season, was in top condition. The home crowd also witnessed Valdosta’s 950th win, the first high school football team nationally to hit this milestone.
Warner Robins came into the game playing in six consecutive state championship games, winning two of them, but had no answer for Valdosta’s smothering defense and fast-paced offense. The 45-12 victory was the Demons’ worst loss since the 2017 state championship game in which Rome won 38-0.
The Demons boasted star power on offense which included three Division 1 commitments in wide receiver Isaiah Canion (Georgia Tech), wide receiver Cam Flowers (Western Kentucky), and quarterback Judd Anderson (Miami). The Wildcat defense put pressure on these stars limiting Warner Robins to 162 yards of total offense ( 101 passing, 61 rushing). The Cats limited Canion to two catches for 12 yards and Flowers to 7 catches for only 48 yards.
Offensively, Valdosta played their most complete game of the season. The Wildcats piled up 481 yards of total offense, rushing 39 times for 314 yards, while passing for 167 yards on 22 attempts.
Leading the way on offense was Prince Jean’s 105 yards rushing with a touchdown and 76 yards receiving with a TD. Other top performers on offense were Todd Robinson (144 yards passing with one touchdown and 67 yards rushing with one touchdown) and Amari Tomblin (64 yards).
After Valdosta’s defense forced a quick three and out, the Wildcat offense wasted little time hitting paydirt. On their second play, Robinson, who returned after an early season ankle injury, showed no signs of the injury when he faked a jet sweep and exploded up the middle for a 49-yard touchdown run. A Franklin Garcia kick made the score 7-0 with 9:43 left in the first quarter.
With six minutes left in the half, the ‘Cats doubled their lead to 14-0 with a 25-yard touchdown run by freshman Deron Foster and the extra point by Garcia.
Warner Robins responded by driving deep into Valdosta territory thanks to a key 3rd down completion. The Cats’ Defense bowed their backs and forced a 42 yard field goal making the score 14-3 with 3:11 left in the half.
Valdosta countered with perhaps its best drive of the first half with a nine-play drive that took almost the entire half. The ‘Cats drove 57 yards and finished with a 23-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the half making the score 17-3.
Shelton Felton’s halftime speech must have been on point as the Wildcats played their best half of the season. After a first possession fumble, Valdosta scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions.
The first score was Valdosta’s most impressive drive of the year thus far, a 17-play, 87-yard drive that ate up 5:53 in the third quarter. The drive consisted of five first downs and a 4th down conversion. Robinson hit Jean for a 14-yard touchdown to make the score 23-3. Garcia’s PAT made the score 24-3.
Valdosta’s next drive proved to be the nail in the coffin. With the versatile Jean at quarterback, he ran left on a sweep 85 yards for a 30-3 lead with 1:34 left in the 3rd quarter. Garcia’s kick made the score 31-3.
Warner Robins responded with their best drive of the night. Due to several 3rd down conversions and costly penalties, the Demons found the end zone for the only time of the night when Anderson hit Canion on a nice four-yard throw and catch to make the score 31-9 with 10:45 left in the game. The extra point try was blocked by the Wildcats.
On the next possession, the Wildcats made use of their heavy package, giving the ball to linebacker Tomblin on three consecutive plays. After a great 33-yard catch by Eli Lewis and a 26-yard gain by Jaylen Bentley, Eric Brantley lunged in the end zone from two yards out to make the score 37-9. Garcia’s extra point was true, upping the lead to 38-9 with 7:41 left in the game.
The ‘Cats’ final score came on a 30 yard pick six by Sophomore Jalen Copeland to make the score 44-9. Gacia’s perfect night continued with his sixth extra point of the night making the score 45-9.
The Demons finished the scoring with a 32-yard field goal with 3:15 left in the game.
Valdosta (3-1) will host Deerfield Beach (Fla.) next week for Homecoming at 8 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.