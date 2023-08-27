ADEL — In a night marred by rain delays, penalties and turnovers, the Valdosta Wildcats leaned on its defense and timely special teams to run away with a 37-20 win over Cook at a packed house at Memorial Stadium in Adel.
The Wildcats recovered four kickoffs and blocked three punts on the night. However, they did fumble one of their own kickoffs, and had a punt blocked. Meanwhile, Cook had no answer for Valdosta’s defense. The Wildcats were in the Hornet backfield all night causing the Hornets to never get into rhythm and never have a sustained drive. The Hornets only managed four first downs on the night, rushing for 2 yards on 29 attempts while only completing five passes for 63 yards.
The Wildcat offense started the game without quarterback Todd Robinson who is nursing an ankle injury suffered in the first half of the Massillon game. After a slow start on its first two possessions, the offense found its rhythm behind the legs and arm of backup quarterback Prince Jean.
On Valdosta’s third offensive play, Jean saw a pass bounce off a receiver's hands right into the hands of Cook defensive back Sean Thompson. Thompson ran untouched 52 yards into the end zone to take the early 6-0 lead. Valdosta’s defense held strong on the swinging gate attempt by Cook, keeping the score 6-0 with 8:33 left in the first quarter.
After a second possession fumble, the Wildcats’ offense woke up thanks to a 74 yard Jean Touchdown scamper on 3rd and 7. Franklin Garcia’s PAT made the score 7-6 with 5:19 left to play in the first.
Valdosta’s defense wanted in on the action. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Eric Brantley picked off a Hornet screen pass and rumbled in for a 50-yard score. A bad snap negated the extra point to keep the score at 13-6 with 5:05 left in the first quarter.
The first drive of the second quarter saw the versatility of Jean on display as the ‘Cats drove 78 yards on 14 plays gobbling up 5:33 on the clock. Jean went 5-of-7 passing on the drive for 46 yards. Once Valdosta got in the red zone, they called in their short-down offense and got two runs of 5 and 12 by Amari Tomblin. Tomblin went untouched on the 12-yard run to make the score 19-6 with 6:11 left in the 2nd Quarter. Garcia’s kick made the score 20-6.
Valdosta’s Mark McCoggle recovered the subsequent pooch kick to give the ball right back to the ‘Cats. The Hornets bowed their necks and forced a 40-yard field goal attempt by Garcia. The field goal was true, making the score 23-6 with 4:04 left in the half.
With a little more than a minute left in the second quarter, lightning forced both teams in the locker room for a thirty minute wait. Once both teams came out, they finished the half with the score 23-6. A shortened halftime ensued followed by a momentum shift in favor of Cook. With 6:32 left in 3rd, Cook blocked a Valdosta punt, setting up Cook with 1st and 10 in the red zone. Three plays later Cook QB Drew Folsom’s 16-yard scamper with 6:02 left in the 3rd. The extra point made the score 23-13.
Cook was not done. On the next kickoff, the Wildcat returner bobbled the kick, tried to recover, and was hit by several Hornets. The ball popped loose, and Cook recovered in the end zone to cut the lead to 23-19. The extra point was good, narrowing the lead to 3 with 5:43 remaining in the 3rd.
With trying to change the tone of the game and give the ‘Cats a spark, Coach Shelton Felton brought in a rested Robinson to run the offense. Robinson had limited success in his time, completing four of nine passes for 23 yards, but was stung by Cook defenders for takeaways.
The defense found a way to cushion the lead with a 25-yard fumble return by Jabarie Baker with 7:58 left in the contest. The extra point gave them a 10-point, 30-20, lead. Valdosta kickoff was muffed by a Hornet and was recovered by Valdosta’s Tristan Lancaster.
After three straight runs by freshman running back Deron Foster for 31 yards, the Cats leaned on Brantley to punch it in with 5:55 left in the game. The point after was good making the score 37-20. Cook would never threaten again, and Valdosta escaped Adel with the 17-point victory.
Leading Valdosta on the ground and in the air was Jean, running for 91 yards on nine carries and passing for 47 yards on eight completions. Colorado commit Brantley had a great game overall for the ‘Cats. He scored a defensive touchdown on an interception and also scored an offensive touchdown on a two yard scamper. Defensively, Brantley finished with 8 tackles and a sack. Jaylen Bentley also had a monster night with 8 tackles and a sack. Along with Baker and Lancaster, McCoggle and AJ Hill both had fumble recoveries.
Up next: Valdosta (1-1) will be at Bazemore-Hyder this Friday as they host Banneker out of Atlanta suburb College Park at 8 p.m.
