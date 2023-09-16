VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Wildcats celebrated homecoming in style, blowing out the visiting Deerfield Beach (Fla.) Bucks 54-0 in front of an energetic home crowd at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The ‘Cats got on the scoreboard early. On the very first play of their second drive, freshman Deron Foster exploded up the middle with a 30-yard touchdown. Franklin Garcia’s kick made the score 7-0 with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter.
On Valdosta's next possession, the Wildcats drove down the field and scored on what appeared to be a five-yard touchdown run by Jordan Gatlin, but a holding penalty negated the six points. The Wildcats had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Garcia to make the score 10-0 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
Valdosta blew the game open in the second quarter by scoring three more touchdowns. The first one came on a 45-yard burst by Foster to make the score 16-0 with 11:52 left until halftime. Garcia's kick was true, making the score 17-0.
On Valdosta’s next drive, Todd Robinson, Valdosta’s starting quarterback, lined up at wide receiver and caught an acrobatic 14-yard pass from Prince Jean to make the score 23-0 with 7:07 left in the 2nd. Garcia made the score 24-0 with his extra point.
The nail in the coffin came right before half when Eli Lewis eluded several Buck defenders and took a punt 42 yards to the house. Garcia’s extra point gave the Wildcats a 31-0 lead heading into halftime.
The second half started with some defensive fireworks. On Deerfield’s first drive, Valdosta sent Kalil Mollay on a perfectly timed blitz. Mollay hit the quarterback from behind, forcing the ball to pop loose. Mollay was not done. He rose to his feet and dove on the ball, giving the Wildcats 1st and 10 on the Bucks’ 21.
Three plays later Foster darted up the middle for his 3rd touchdown of the day on a seven-yard run. Garcia upped the lead to 38-0 with his fifth extra point of the night.
With the game in hand, head coach Shelton Felton opted to empty his bench and give many of the younger players an opportunity for valuable Friday night experience under the lights.
The backups did not disappoint, scoring on all three of their possessions. The first drive was a nine-play drive that covered 58 yards in three minutes. The drive culminated with a Kaleb Howard nine-yard touchdown run. Tomas Lopez added the point after to extend the Cats’ lead to 45-0 with 4:51 left in the 3rd quarter.
Valdosta took to the ground on its next drive, running the ball 11 consecutive times before settling for a Lopez 30-yard field goal to make the score 48-0.
The ‘Cats finished their scoring with 1:37 left in the game on a beautiful 32-yard deep ball from freshman Brandon Rayford to Junior wide receiver Kayden Moody. A botched snap kept the score 54-0.
Valdosta surpassed 300 yards rushing for the thirdrd consecutive week. This week they were led by Foster’s three rushing touchdowns and 110 yards on only seven carries. Defensively, the ‘Cats held the visiting Bucks to four first downs, all the while only giving up 49 total yards of offense (8 rushing, 41 passing).
Valdosta (4-1) will be on the road next Friday as they travel to Powder Springs to take on the McEachern Indians. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
