JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Valdosta and Valwood sent competitors to the Cecil Field Summer Classic cross country meet on Aug. 25.
Valdosta had a top 20 runner in the stacked field of competitors. Patrick Wallace was 18th overall, running in 18:16, according to results posted on MileSplit. David Boatright placed in the top 40. Valwood’s fastest was Ethan Burnett in 20:29.
The Wildcats were 9th out of 32 boys teams. Besides Wallace and Boatright, Brandon Reyes, Zane Trible and Carter McGhin were Valdosta’s counting runners.
Valwood’s Ella Burnett placed 14th overall in the girls’ run. Her time was 22:49.
Stella Blevins was the top runner for Valdosta.
