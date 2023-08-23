VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State football team will have its second and final scrimmage of August on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Saturday, Aug. 26 will be a walkthrough at the stadium in preparation for the 2023 season opener, scheduled for Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., versus Point University at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. This will not be a full scrimmage.
Following the Aug. 19 scrimmage, the Blazers have practice on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the practice fields, along with 4 p.m. practices on Aug. 22-25 prior to the walkthrough on the 26th leading into game week.
After the game against Point, VSU travels to Albany State on Sept. 9, followed by a home game with Keiser University (Sept. 16) and then will open the 2023 Gulf South Conference slate on Sept. 23 versus North Greenville. The October home games feature conference matchups with Delta State (Oct. 7), Shorter for Homecoming (Oct. 21) and then the Blazers will close the regular season and home schedule with rival West Georgia on Nov. 11 in the annual battle for the Peach Basket.
Blazer graduate student wide receiver B.K. Smith and junior kicker/punter Estin Thiele were named to the Preseason All-Gulf South Conference Team, while the Blazers were picked fifth in the preseason league poll. Both had good seasons for the Blazers in 2022 for first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson. Additionally, VSU last was picked fifth in the preseason poll in 2018 as it went on to win the Gulf South Conference title that season and won the program’s fourth national title with a perfect 14-0 record, culminating with a thrilling 49-47 victory over Ferris State (Mich.) in the national title game.
Season tickets are $100 for a reserved seat, while VSU faculty/staff season tickets are $90 as are seniors and youth (5-college) are $55. Single-game tickets are $20 for a reserved seat, $12 for general admission, while VSU faculty/staff (reserved) are $10 ($5 for faculty/staff GA) and seniors/youth are $8. Active Military and their families are free as are current VSU students with a valid ID.
Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the first time can purchase them for a special discounted price. Football reserved seats for first year purchasers are buy one and get one seat free.
Call the Blazer Athletic Ticket Office at 229-333-SEAT (7328) to purchase seats now for another season of Blazer football. Online purchases of season and single-game tickets are on sale now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.