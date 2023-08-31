VALDOSTA — Valdosta State announced its Border Clash cross country meet has been canceled. The event had been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1.
In a statement, VSU said it was because of the effects of Hurricane Idalia. Much of Lowndes County and Valdosta city remained without power Aug. 31. It will not be rescheduled, according to Valdosta State. It was to have been VSU’s opening cross country meet.
The Blazers will next run Sept. 15 in Montevallo, Ala., at the Falcon Classic.
