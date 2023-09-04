VALDOSTA — With multiple obstacles both on and off the field this week, the Valdosta State football team came out with a record-setting performance as it posted a 63-10 victory over the Point University Skyhawks Saturday afternoon at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Due to Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday, VSU and most of Valdosta had not had power over the last three days as the game was played with no power in the stadium and no visible scoreboard. Time and score were kept in the press box and on the field.
Generators were used for the locker rooms and restrooms. Dr. David Boyd, who is a retired professor emeritus of mathematics and computer science at VSU, sang the national anthem to the crowd in the stands prior to the game. Boyd also has worked football game days since 1986 for VSU.
In addition, Blazer redshirt freshman kicker McCall Bennett nailed the final extra-point of the game with 6:25 remaining in the game becoming the first VSU female to play in a football game in program history. The 63 points put on the scoreboard by the Blazers were the most since scoring 63 points at Mississippi College on Sept. 29, 2018, in a 63-42 victory over the Choctaws.
VSU amassed 647 yards of offense in the game, including 459 through the air and 188 on the ground, while the defense held Point (0-2) to just 186 yards of offense and just 13 first downs. The Blazer "D" held the Skyhawks to just 3 of 14 on third down in the game and had four sacks.
Blazer junior quarterback Sammy Edwards went 21 of 31 passing for 347 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and he ran eight times for a team-high 73 yards and a rushing score in his starting debut. Sophomore Darius Ocean went 1 of 2 for 85 yards and a touchdown, while redshirt freshman Seth Smith was 3 for 3 for 27 yards and a touchdown. VSU quarterbacks completed 25 passes to 11 different receivers in the game as junior Council Allen had seven receptions for 90 yards. Graduate student B.K. Smith caught three balls for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, VSU tallied seven tackles for loss for 28 yards and four sacks for 21 yards. Graduate student Jacob Harris had one interception, while redshirt freshman Tyler Morehead also had a pick. Junior Kennedy Parker led the team with five total tackles, while sophomore Terrell Dudley had four tackles and one sack for seven yards.
The Blazers (1-0) marched right down the field on the opening drive on seven plays for 64-yards but Edwards' pass was picked off at the PU two by Shakwan Bickley. Following a good stop defensively, the Blazers turned right around and used another strong drive, this time cashing in on a Flowers one-yard run. After a strip sack fumble from junior Jay Hinkle, Edwards found B.K. Smith in the end zone for a 28-yard strike and a 14-0 lead. Seconds later, PU quarterback Austin Adcock's pass was picked by Morehead at the PU 35. VSU needed just two plays for 32 yards as Edwards called his own number for a six-yard scamper for a 21-0 lead through the first quarter.
VSU added just seven points in the second quarter and the Skyhawks got on the board with their best drive of the half, going eight plays for 57 yards for a 27-yard field goal from Christian Ceja as time expired in the first half and a 28-3 VSU lead.
The Skyhawks had won the toss to begin the game and deferred as Emery Bryant returned the opening kick 94 yards for a score and a 28-10 margin. With a bit of momentum, the Skyhawks forced the Blazers to punt for just the second time in the game. The VSU "D" stymied the Skyhawks to a three-and-out and then the offense needed just three pays as Edwards rushed for 23 yards and then hit Smith for 24 yards for a score and a 35-10 lead.
VSU added two more touchdowns in the frame for a 49-10 lead through three quarters and, in the fourth, Ocean hit senior Jerson Jacques for an 85-yard touchdown pass and graduate student Tyler Ajiero scored on a four-yard pass from Seth Smith setting up Bennett for her historic kick.
Point did not score an offensive touchdown in the game as it had eight catches for 108 yards and 29 rushes for 78 yards. Adcock was 2 of 11 passing for 48 yards and an interception, while Mitchell Gossett was 6 of 17 for 60 yards and an interception.
The Blazers head to Albany State (0-1) next Saturday for a 6 p.m. kick. VSU then returns home to host Keiser University on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
