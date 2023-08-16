VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools will sent off their football team to Ohio in style Wednesday, Aug. 16, with a celebration.
Valdosta High’s Wildcats are to play at Massillon, Ohio, on Aug. 18, the first meeting for two of the nation’s most revered high school football programs.
The celebration will be from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 16, at the Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 E. Central Ave. Valdosta City Schools has announced several special guests for the sendoff, including Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson, VCS Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart, interim principal Dr. Alex Alvarez and Valdosta High head football coach Shelton Felton.
Valdosta Middle and Valdosta High cheerleaders, coaches and players are to be in attendance, supported by the VHS Marchin’ 'Cats band.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.