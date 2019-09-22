VALDOSTA—It wasn’t a pretty win but No. 1 ranked Valdosta State (3-0, 1-0) defeated No. 20 West Alabama (2-1, 0-1) 44-27 to win their 18th consecutive game.
A slow start by the Blazer’s offense and dissenting officiating led to a rocky Gulf South Conference start for the defending champs.
The Blazers were forced to kick two punts and two field goals on their opening possessions before Rogan Wells broke the touchdown drought.
But he didn’t score with his legs or his arms.
Wells caught a pass from receiver Brian Saunds to give him his second touchdown reception of his career and VSU a 12-0 lead.
And with under a minute remaining in the first half he broke free for a 46-yard gain to set up a 29-yard touchdown pass to receiver David White.
“Boy, Rogan is a gamer isn’t he,” head coach Gary Goff said after the game. “He is a gamer … He had two passing touchdowns tonight and one rushing. Just an unbelievable player. He is clutch all the way. He cracks me up because he’s cool, calm and collected. He never gets upset, even on a turnover. Never gets too high on the touchdowns. I think that’s what makes him great.”
Wells is the edge that the Blazers can always rely on. He scored a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the game and kept a level head even through the adversities.
He knows his role, and doesn't mind sharing it.
“I just try not to let it get to my head,” Wells said. “I know it’s a big game but everyone just has to do their job. I’ve got to do my job. I try and bring the calmness to our group on offense. I just try and do that.”
The second half of the contest took a turn as the Tigers started to gain a more stable footing. They began driving down the field and were able to catch the Black Swarm out of position for deep passes.
It was also when the questionable officiating began.
The Tigers put together a 75-yard drive, punctuated by a touchdown reception by Demetrius Battle to make it a 34-21 game. It was at least called a touchdown by officials. The video replay on the scoreboard showed that Battle was tackled short of crossing the goal line.
But in Division II, there are no replays so the touchdown stood.
Later in the game, Ivory Durham found Lio’ndre Gallimore for what looked like his second receiving touchdown of the game. But officials ruled that he had not controlled the ball while inbounds.
Again, the video broadcasted on the scoreboard showed a call that contradicted the ruling on the field.
But again, Division II doesn’t allow replays.
The officials also ruled a runner down after VSU recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown but alas, the call could not be overturned.
“I can’t say a whole lot about that,” Goff said. “Those are judgement calls. In Division II we do not have instant replay. If we did have instant replay you'd see both those calls be different right there. You see those calls in all the other big DI games go the way they’re supposed to. But I also understand it’s bang bang plays and all it takes is for one guy to be out of position and it’s hard to make the correct call sometimes. Overall, I think the officials did a good job in the game.”
With the Blazers battling mysterious calls in addition to the Tigers, it looked like the game might come down to the final minutes.
The Black Swarm made sure to stop the doubt.
Aaron Dawson stepped in front of a pass and returned the ball 80 yards for a touchdown to kill West Alabama’s momentum.
And Cory Roberts caught a tip drill interception to slam the door shut on the Tiger’s comeback hopes.
“A lot of it came from the maturity we had from the seniors,” Roberts said after the game. “Keeping us level-headed, play after play. We believe in each other and love each other so we went out and played like a family. That’s really what it came down to.”
The Blazers stay unblemished with win 19 potentially coming against the Shorter Hawks next Saturday in Rome.
The Hawks were the first team that VSU beat to begin their winning streak and the Blazers have beaten the Hawks in seven consecutive contest.
