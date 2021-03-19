UCLA rallies to knock off Michigan State in OT

Shortly after UCLA’s wild 86-80 overtime win over Michigan State, second-year Bruins coach Mick Cronin shared a special moment with his father.
Harold “Hep” Cronin, a Cincinnati-area high school coaching legend, hadn’t seen in his son in more than a year. But Hep was there in the stands at Purdue’s Mackey Arena, cheering on each of UCLA’s clutch plays down the stretch and in overtime. Hep came down to the front row to see his son before Cronin joined his team in the locker room.
“He’s looking good,” Cronin said. “I got to get him some new shirts, hopefully with the Jordan stuff. I haven’t given him any this year to get him through the season.”
The 11-seed Bruins (18-9), thanks to a career-day from forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., rallied from down 11 points at halftime to knock off the 11-seed Spartans in the final First Four matchup Thursday night. Jaquez scored a career-high 27 points, and forward Johnny Juzang added 21 points, including a pair of driving baskets to start overtime, before injuring his ankle in the closing seconds of the extra session.
Cronin told the 6-foot-6 Jaquez before the game he was going to call his number often based on some favorable matchups against bigger but slower Michigan State defenders Malik Hall and Joey Hauser.
“The game plan, I thought we had a big advantage with him,” Cronin said. “I thought Hall and Hauser would struggle to guard him. So going in, he knew I was coming his way with a lot of stuff. …
“I know the competitor that he is. Jaime is almost better when we’re down. He’s got tremendous heart.”
Down 77-72 with 1:39 remaining in regulation, UCLA scored the final five points to force overtime, with Jaquez converting a three-point play with 27.3 seconds left to tie the score at 77. Michigan State had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but junior forward Aaron Henry air-balled a mid-range jumper with 3.3 seconds left, a shot impacted by the defense of UCLA forward Jules Bernard. Then Juzang scored the first two baskets in overtime for UCLA, allowing the Bruins to build an 81-77 lead they didn’t relinquish.
“Just disappointed,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “We had the game won, and we made some of the same mistakes we’ve made two or three times this year in critical situations. I thought we played incredibly well offensively, and we played incredibly poor defensively.”
Michigan State (15-13) was hot from the perimeter early, going 5-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half to build a 44-33 halftime lead. Still, there was a heated exchange between Izzo and Michigan State forward Gabe Brown going into the locker room at halftime, after a Jaquez jumper at the first-half buzzer cut the Michigan State lead to 11. Izzo said Brown missed a switch on a defensive assignment before the end of the half.
“He missed a play, and I told him, and he walked away, and so I told him to come back,” Izzo said.
Henry, a former Indianapolis Ben Davis standout, led Michigan State with 16 points and seven assists, with senior guard Josh Langford adding 12 points in what will likely be his final college basketball game.
UCLA moves on to face sixth-seed BYU on Saturday night (9:45 p.m.), hoping to continue its run in Mackey Arena. The significance of playing in Mackey Arena wasn’t lost on Cronin, considering iconic UCLA coach John Wooden starred at Purdue as an All-American in the 1930s. A statue of Wooden was erected outside of Mackey Arena in Wooden’s honor in 2016, six years after Wooden’s passing.
“To have this win here with his jersey up there, now that you talk about it, maybe he was looking down on us,” Cronin said.
