Thompson: What's next for Braves this offseason?

The Atlanta Braves are once again active participants in Major League Baseball's free agency period. For the second straight offseason the Braves are throwing money at and signing some of the game's best available players. Credit General Manager Alex Anthopoulos who is clearly operating within strict budgetary concerns but is doing so successfully.
Last year, Anthopoulos inked outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year deal and bet on the heavy hitter to deliver at the plate prior to becoming a free agent again. He also signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud that provided huge dividends during the postseason. Those signings were significant reasons the defending National League East champions marched to another division title.
So far this year, it has been more of the same with shrewd signings. The Braves have upgraded a young and somewhat questionable starting rotation with the signings of Drew Smyly and and former Brave Charlie Morton to one-year deals.
They were two shrewd moves by Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos with the understanding that Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson are not long for full stints at the major league level, if their performances in this year's postseason were any indication.
The two veteran signings, though, bolster what should be a top five rotation to go along with Max Fried, Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson with a couple of caveats: Soroka returns successfully from a torn Achilles that sidelined much of last year's shortened season; Anderson performs just as brilliantly over the course of a 162-game season as he did in just six regular season starts this year; and Fried continues to develop into the ace he was for the team during the regular season and playoffs.
Now that the starters have been accounted for, what else can we expect this offseason? I would be absolutely shocked if the Braves do not find another bat, which would involve resigning Ozuna or finding his replacement. But a lot will depend on if the designated hitter rule is reinstated next year in the National League. Signing Ozuna will be a lot easier to do if the Braves don't have to stick him in the outfield but allow him to be the full-time DH.
Other names to watch out for this year include outfielder George Springer, outfielder Michael Brantley, outfielder Joc Pederson and second baseman/third baseman Tommy La Stella.
A few bullpen questions also need to be answered. Closer Mark Melancon and Shane Greene, both key contributors, are free agents.
Are the Braves currently better with the offseason moves they've already made? Yes, from a starting pitching standpoint. They are better equipped to contend with the L.A. Dodgers in the playoffs if the opportunity presents itself. But can they dethrone the champs with what's currently on the roster? That's debatable.
The Dodgers offense remains loaded which makes the Braves' potential upgrades to its roster essential, especially with continued question marks regarding third baseman Austin Riley and shortstop Dansby Swanson. Another bat and a bullpen addition would put the Braves over the top and make the three-time N.L. East champs the World Series favorites heading into next year.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
