One fun aspect of being a sports journalist is being able to compare teams and players from year to the next. All-pro teams and all-region teams are fun to compile because you weigh one person's accomplishments to another. Some observers have differing opinions about what makes a player great.
As we near the end of this decade and embark on another, it's time to examine the past 10 years for our Atlanta Braves. This is the all-decade team. It consists of eight starting position players, two starting pitchers and one closer.
First base: Freddie Freeman
Freeman has been the face of the Atlanta Braves for the past 10 years ever since he broke into the Major Leagues, beginning in 2010. Over the past decade, Freeman has belted 227 home runs and drove in 805 runs. His career batting average is .293 and has been a stout defensive presence at first base. He finished runner-up in National League Rookie of Year voting in 2011 and has finished in the top 10 in MVP voting four times, including 2019 when he placed eighth.
Others to consider: None
Second base: Ozzie Albies
This was a tough position since there haven't been many second basemen with impactful stints with the Braves. Albies has belted 48 homers and driven in 158 runs in two seasons with the Braves. He is the perfect No. 2 hitter behind Ronald Acuna Jr.
Others to consider: Dan Uggla
Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons
This is a no-doubter as far as I'm concerned. Simmons was the best defensive shortstop in the game with the Braves and nothing has changed since he moved to the West Coast to play for the Los Angeles Angels. Simmons tallied Gold Glove awards in 2013-14. From 2012-15, Simmons also was a productive hitter, smacking 17 homers and 59 RBIs in 2013.
Others to consider: Dansby Swanson
Third baseman: Chipper Jones
Jones only played three years this decade (2010-12) but he was still better than anybody the Braves have been able to plug in at the hot corner. He batted .265, .275 and .287 his final three years with the Braves and even recorded 18 home runs and 70 RBIs during the '11 season at age 39.
Others to consider: None
Catcher: Brian McCann
McCann was a lifelong Brave before moving to the New York Yankees in 2014. From 2010-'13, McCann was a consistent hitter at the plate, hitting at least 20 homers during those four years and capped his career with Atlanta in 2019 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs. He is without a doubt one of the most popular Braves players to ever don the catcher's gear.
Others to consider: Evan Gattis, Tyler Flowers
Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr., Jason Heyward, Ender Inciarte
Even though Acuna has only played the last two years, his inclusion on this team is still a no-brainer. Nobody has provided more hope for a Braves franchise this decade than Acuna. In two seasons, he's combined for 67 homers and 165 RBIs, with the majority of those plate appearances coming in the leadoff spot. Acuna was Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was fifth in the MVP voting in 2019. Heyward played for the Braves from 2010-14 and was a solid presence in the lineup. He belted 84 home runs with Atlanta, including one in his first career game in '10. Heyward also possesses one of the best arms in right field. He collected two Gold Glove awards with the Braves. Inciarte has three Gold Glove awards in four seasons with the Braves (2016-19).
Others to consider: Nick Markakis
Starting pitchers: Tim Hudson, Julio Teheran
Probably one of the weakest parts of the Braves over the past decade has been their starting pitching. Hudson, however, finished strong for the Braves from from '10-'13. He tallied 57 wins and never posted an ERA above 3.97. Teheran never delivered eye-popping stats for the Braves, other than starting opening day for six straight seasons. In nine seasons this decade, Teheran recorded a 77-73 record with a 3.67 ERA.
Others to consider: Mike Foltynewicz
Closer: Craig Kimbrel
Along with Freeman and Simmons, this was as close to a no-brainer as you can get. Kimbrel was lights out for the Braves from 2010-14. Kimbrel recorded 186 saves with the Braves and dominated in late-game situations. He was Rookie of the Year in '11 and finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting his last four seasons.
