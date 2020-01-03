Resolutions are as synonymous with New Years Day as people making wishes when they toss a coin into a fountain. It's going to happen every year without fail. Every time the calendar rolls from December to January, people make resolutions that deal with anything from weight loss, to spending more time with family and friends and less time at work, to becoming a more active member in the community.
It's an obvious part of New Years that I'd like to talk about in the sports world. Yes, being a longtime University of Georgia Bulldogs fan, I'd prefer our team to resolve not to waste games next season against lesser competition, just like the South Carolina game in 2019.
With our beloved Atlanta Braves, there is one main resolution that should be made if this year is to be considered a success. The obvious resolution has to be winning a playoff series, something the Braves haven't done since 2001 but something that was a regular occurrence not so long ago when the Braves were winning division titles on a regular basis. Now, don't get me wrong, winning the National League East and advancing to the playoffs the past two seasons is a lot better scenario than being forced to trade away your better players for prospects who may or may not live up to expectations in the next three or four years. This leads to years of futility and endless suffering by diehard fans hoping to see a light at the end of the tunnel. It's exciting again to turn the television on in October and watch postseason baseball in SunTrust Park.
But each of the last two seasons ended in first-round flameouts in much different ways. In 2018, the Los Angeles Dodgers overpowered the Braves in four games. It was a series that had just one Braves' highlight with outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. delivering a grand slam in the game 3 win. In 2019, the Braves lost in five games to the Cardinals, capped by a 10-run first inning by St. Louis that ultimately ended the Braves' season before fans were even able to get to their seats.
A playoff series win is needed this year for the Braves and their devoted fan base to feel like the team is headed into the right direction. After so many years of winning the division only to lose in the first round year after year, it is disheartening for Braves country.
This is a pivotal year for the Braves. The Washington Nationals are the defending World Series champs and return starting pitcher and ace Stephen Strasburg. The Dodgers are once again a threat as are the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. Advancing in the postseason won't be easy but it shouldn't be if you want to win it all.
The Braves have the potential to advance. Whether or not they do remains to be seen, but here's hoping they can take that next step. After all, resolutions are made to be met aren't they? Probably depends on who you ask.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
