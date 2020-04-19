One Major League Baseball plan to restart the league amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is gaining traction and is a hot topic across sports markets and baseball circles. But is it a home run or a strike out?
This latest proposal that's being debated, from what I'm hearing, is that the league sets up shop in Arizona for four months or so, depending on how long the league wants to make this year's schedule. The idea is to make the players stay isolated with just their teammates and not let them even go home for fear of getting sick or bringing the coronavirus back to the team.
It's an option simply because of its setup in the Arizona area where the Cactus League spring training games are held. Because there's so many fields available for use, it can accommodate a setting with 30 teams trying to play a season's worth of games.
I can not foresee, however, the players union agreeing to such a scenario. You don't get to see family for the next few months? Yes, baseball players are on the road during the season a lot but when they're at home, they're around family. What's going to happen when players who are expecting children to be born during the season? Does MLB expect players to miss their child's birth as is the case for Lose Angeles Angels of Anaheim superstar Mike Trout, in fear they might become sick or bring the sickness back to their team? It's an unrealistic option that I can't see gain much traction from the players' side.
I'm sure they're ready to play and are just itching to return to the diamond but at what cost? There likely won't be fans in attendance. The whole setup is not paved for success, but at this point, what does success even look like? Play a full season no matter who's watching or where it is? Play a scaled-down version of a schedule that starts in the summer when the coronavirus has calmed down some?
MLB is fixated on making sure its season gets played with as much games as possible. I don't blame Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners. They are part of a business that needs revenue to keep the bills paid.
Unfortunately, there is no perfect scenario under which MLB restarts this season. There is too much uncertainty regarding the future of this virus and its potential impact on a sports setting. MLB may need to rethink its strategy. Their latest option has struck out with this baseball fan.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
