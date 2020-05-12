It appears that baseball fans may soon get some clarity about what the potential 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) season may look like. According to ESPN.com this week, MLB expects to make an offer to the MLB Players Association about a return-to-play proposal.
Whether the union accepts a proposal is another matter. Some of the sticking points that I look forward to seeing are: When will the season start? How much spring training will be allotted to the teams? What will the players’ pay be like and will they be asked to take a pay cut? Where will games be played and will there be fans in attendance to watch them? And what happens if a player tests positive for the coronavirus during the season?
These will be interesting points that I want to see when the proposal is made public. Even more intriguing will be the players union’s response. Will it respond favorably to any or all of the different points?
I believe a starting date of around the first or second week of July would be an optimistic timetable. That gives the league a chance to play anywhere from 80 to 100 games, which I think need to include as many doubleheaders as possible. If rosters are going to be expanded like everybody expects, then playing multiple twinbills shouldn’t be a problem.
I also believe a season without fans in the stands is very likely. Think about it. How much difference does a crowd really make in a baseball game? It’s not basketball where you’re in an enclosed arena and a home crowd can make the difference in a tight game late in the fourth quarter. It’s not football where a loud fanbase can interfere with an offense’s ability to ice the game. No, the setting of a baseball game would not be altered without fans to watch it. It might impact the owners’ bottom line. But I still contest opening baseball back up would provide much-see TV for baseball fans around the world. Who wouldn’t want to watch their favorite team play in a time where we need hope that some sense of normalcy is just around the corner.
Finally, there’s been discussions that MLB would realign the league and place teams in different divisions than they’re currently constituted. Even our Atlanta Braves were talked about being relocated to the MLB Central Division. That whole idea was ludicrous, and Braves chairman Terry McGuirk agreed, pretty much saying it was not happening.
So what is happening? Hopefully, we’ll find out soon.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
