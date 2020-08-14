It was the middle of July in 1996. I was almost 9 years old, standing on a street corner by Tift Regional Hospital. A crowd has gathered, lining the road all around me. We all stared intensely down the road. Who knows how long we waited, for it has been lost to my mind. But I knew it would be worth the wait.
Then, it finally appeared, coming on the horizon. I held my breath in anticipation. Even at 9 years old, I had been told it this occasion was special, historic. And I believed it. Police cars in front of and behind a single man. A man carrying a torch, high in the air. The Olympic torch. It was passing through Tifton and I was there.
I’d see that torch again, maybe not that exact one, but a couple of its brethren. One was laying on a filing cabinet in the archives of Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville. The other hung proudly in the office of Dale Van Cantfort, dean of Piedmont College’s mass communications and my radio professor. He had been a torch runner in northern Georgia. Each of these sighting brought flooding back that memory. The moment (literally, it didn’t take the man a minute to go beyond my view) that would change my life forever.
From that day on, I was hooked. Hooking on watching and support the Olympics.
I don’t remember how much of the Atlanta games I got to watch, but my dad had taped the opening and closing ceremonies all on one tape. I remember watching and borrowing that tape. They weren’t without tragedy due to the bombing in Centennial Olympic Park, or without controversy, particularly due to what some would call an over-commercialization of the event. There are some who saw it as a failure, but those games became special to me, as would all Olympic Games.
The Olympics promote diversity, fairness, peace and togetherness. The Olympic motto, “Faster, Higher, Stronger” wasn’t formed out of sense of unfair competition or one-upmanship, but out of the beauty of sports as a place of achievement. Athletes may seek to push themselves further and farther, but ultimately are stronger when they work together, both with other athletes and with people who coach, train and support them.
And now, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics and its athletes and supports have seen a new challenge, the postponing of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games until 2021. Olympic Games have been cancelled before during the World Wars and even protested, such as in Moscow and Los Angeles. But a postponement where the games aren’t moved to a new city is an entirely new thing for the Olympics…and specially for the host city.
New stadiums built and old structures since renovated to welcome athletes and spectators now lie dormant. Tourism money and business expected to be brought in by the games is now delayed. Advertisements, souvenirs and memorabilia may now seem almost completely pointless. Tokyo, expected to be fully of energy and celebration just a week ago, now must seem a little lifeless, especially due to the constraints that COVID imposes upon the world.
But there is still hope. And Tokyo is embracing it. The torch may have dimmed, but it didn’t go out.
Tokyo knows a one-year postponement isn’t a cancellation. It’s seen in their new slogan for the Games: “Tokyo 2020+1.” Rather than focusing on the long waiting that perhaps a “Tokyo 2021” re-designation might bring on, Tokyo chooses to focus on what’s going on now while also looking towards the hope that the next year might bring. 2020; with all its fears, challenges and just the simple unknowing of what’s around the corner; is still with us and can’t be ignored, but there is always the “plus one” of a better tomorrow, a better future.
Athletes have now have a little under one more year to train to be at their peak. The directors, artists and participants of the opening and closing ceremonies have more time to fine-tune their productions. Structures that were not quite done before COVID hit now can be finished well before they are needed. There is a chance to better discuss health and safety for the games, both for Tokyo in 2021, for Beijing’s Winter Olympics in 2022, and for all Olympics going forward. Simply put, the Games have a chance to be BETTER than anything they could have been if the first half of 2020 had went as planned.
The torch still is lit, waiting patiently in Tokyo for the athletes, organizers and spectators to come. Perhaps the Olympics that will be performed under its flame will be one of the symbols of hope, peace and togetherness that will welcome us at, or at least towards, the pandemic’s end.
