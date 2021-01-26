The Legend of Hank Aaron

What a moment it should have been for Hank Aaron that April 8 night in 1974.
When he stepped into the batter's box at old-Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, the Atlanta Braves slugger was on the cusp of eclipsing the Great Bambino, Babe Ruth's career home run record. It was and still is one of the most revered numbers in sports. He eventually clubbed the memorable homer into the left-field bullpen off Al Downing for No. 714.
But it was not always the magical moment it should have been. Aaron was the victim of racist hate mail, which included death threats, as he chased down a legendary figure in his own right, Babe Ruth.
Imagine doing your job to the best of your ability and just as good as anyone before you, only to be judged profusely by the color of your skin.
But he ultimately overcame it in cementing his place as Major League Baseball's Home Run King. He was a legend then and still is today. Even decades later when Barry Bonds passed Aaron on the home run list amid the steroid era that Bonds was a willing participant, many baseball observers and sports fans still believe Aaron to still be the Home Run King.
He was one of the original baseball heroes because of his character and accomplishments on and off the field. Aaron's place in baseball lore will always be tied to home runs. After all, for more than 30 years no other player had hit more. But Aaron was an all-around great player. In a 23-year career, Aaron finished as the career leader in home runs (755), RBIs (2,297), total bases (6,856), games played (3,298) and plate appearances (13,941). He was second behind Ty Cobb in hits with 3,771. He appeared in 25 All-Star games. To put it into perspective, only two of his 23 seasons did not result in an All-Star game appearance.
Sandlot will always be one of my favorite childhood movies and will always be remembered for the famous quote delivered by the character Babe Ruth to Benny Rodriguez: “Heroes get remembered but legends never die.”
It's a saying that baseball fans will remember forever when thinking about the late Hank Aaron. “Hammerin Hank” was a the bonafide hero of many young baseball fans in the 1970s. Aaron remains their hero to this day.
But he was also legendary in the way he conducted himself. The legend of Hank Aaron lived on after he rocketed that homer on that 1974 evening in Atlanta. It will continue long after Friday, January 22, the day we said goodbye.
Thank you Hank. Thank you.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.