The J.D. dilemma: Unsettling future for struggling Sox slugger

Before, during and immediately after the incredible box-to-wire Boston Red Sox run in 2018, J.D. Martinez appeared to be in “Schaefer City.”
(Millennials and Gen-Xers should “Google” “Schaefer City,” a low-rent beer with great moniker meaning “couldn’t be better”.)
Then-Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski Red Sox signed J.D. to a five-year, team and player friendly deal, guaranteeing him $110 million. Martinez had more outs in this contract than your average baseball game. A statue should've been made for his agent, Scott Boras, after the amount of love he got for "swindling" the Red Sox and helping out his client.
That was then.
Today, in September of 2020, the story has changed. Boras' statue would have been removed. And J.D., who has received $70 million, with $40 million still on the books, is still with the Red Sox.
The Red Sox tried to trade him to a contender. They really did. With the designated hitter probably becoming the rule rather than the American League exception, every team in baseball could use a quality DH.
But nobody wanted him. Truthfully, nobody wanted his contract.
Nobody would argue J.D.'s influence his first two All-Star seasons here. He was awesome on the field -- .330, 43 homers, 130 RBI in 2018; .304, 36 and 104 in 2019 -- and according to his teammates, equally as helpful off it.
His obsession with mechanics and video matriculated to several other players, including Mookie Betts. And his easy-going style was perfect in the middle of this talented Red Sox lineup.
Then, over the last five weeks in late July and August of 2020, J.D. looked old and slow and, in some weird instances, over-matched and disinterested.
J.D. is hitting .208 with three homers and 15 RBI over 32 games. If we push that over 162 games, it's still ugly at 15 homers and 75 RBI. Remember, he was handed the No. 2 spot in the lineup on Day 1, which analytics dudes said was where the best hitter should hit.
A bigger issue could be that J.D. is collateral damage of the Houston Astros (and Red Sox, too), use of video in cheating. MLB came down hard on the use of video during a game. As a DH, J.D. spent a lot of time during games looking over his at bats and adjusting.
No more. At least in 2020. Was that his problem?
Baseball, as Yogi Berra once said, is "90 percent mental and the other half is physical." Hitting a baseball, especially in the new normal of 95 mph, can break you. Has it broken J.D.?
What does J.D.'s Red Sox future hold?
Great question.
He is the kind of guy you want around, sort of a hitting coach for the young guys, and the Red Sox have a bunch of those in Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers, Michael Chavis and Bobby Dalbec. Watching J.D. work can't hurt.
But a troubled J.D., one who's trying find his way back into the good graces of the Red Sox lineup, might do the opposite.
If I was a betting man, I'm guessing J.D. comes back with all guns ablazin' in 2021. And the Red Sox have cut a lot of payroll, now at a paltry $126 million for 2020 without Jackie Bradley Jr., who made $11 million in his final year of arbitration.
The Red Sox will be eating $16 million of David Price's deal in 2020. Will they be eating another big chunk?
