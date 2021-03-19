Texas Tech's Beard awed by Assembly Hall visit

BLOOMINGTON – As Texas Tech players walked into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before Wednesday’s NCAA Tournament practice, head coach Chris Beard gave his team a history lesson.
Beard, who coached under former Indiana coach Bob Knight and his son Pat at Texas Tech from 2001-11, told his team about the five national championship banners hanging from the rafters, three won by Knight including Indiana’s 1975-76 undefeated team.
“Today was the first time I’d ever been at Assembly Hall, but I felt like I had been there before, all the studying Coach Knight’s programs over the years, having a personal relationship and friendship with Pat and coach, hearing the stories,” Beard said. “It’s almost like I knew where I was when I walked in.”
Beard’s connection to Coach Knight, and reverence for IU basketball history, has raised speculation he would listen if contacted about the Indiana men’s basketball head coaching position. IU fired head coach Archie Miller on Monday.
When asked about his interest in the Indiana job during an interview on CBS Radio, Beard responded: “I don’t talk about other jobs. I hope you respect that.”
For now, Beard’s focus is on getting the Red Raiders to advance in the NCAA Tournament. Sixth-seed Texas Tech (17-10) will open play at Assembly Hall on Friday against 11-seed Utah State (20-8) (1:45 p.m., TNT), in the same building where Knight guided the Hoosiers to three national titles and seven Big Ten titles from 1971 to his unceremonious exit in 2000 following a player abuse scandal.
Beard said he called Knight’s son, Pat, on Wednesday and reached out to the 80-year-old Knight and his wife Karen, who live in Bloomington, about attending Friday’s game.
“We’ve got a personal connection with Coach Knight,” Beard said. “I know the basketball world associates him with Indiana. I get that, but those of us at West Point and Texas Tech, we benefitted from coach’s greatness as well.”
Like Knight, Beard’s Texas Tech teams run a motion offense and play hard-nosed, man-to-man defense. The 48-year-old Beard boasts a 207-84 overall record and a 111-54 record in five seasons at Texas Tech. In 2019, Texas Tech finished as the NCAA Tournament runner up, taking Virginia to overtime before falling 85-77 in the title game. He’s successfully blended rosters with a mix of scholarship players and impact transfers. Mac McClung, a transfer from Georgetown, leads the Red Raiders in scoring this season at 15.7 points per game.
Texas Tech junior guard Kyler Edwards described Beard as a player’s coach.
“He just doesn’t care about basketball, he cares about you as a person,” Beard said. “You can connect with him more on the court because of that.”
Texas Tech is coming off a 67-66 loss to Texas in the Big 12 tournament. In one of the toughest conferences in America, Beard’s Red Raiders have been up and down, finishing 9-8 in league play.
“We’re more than close,” Beard said. “I think we’re right there. I’m not delusional. I’m not arrogant. I think we’re right there. I think you could ask Baylor, you could ask Oklahoma State what they think. I don’t think there’s anyone in this tournament we can’t beat, but I also understand that Utah State could get us.
“Hey, but we’ve got a chance. When we came to Tech five years ago, our thing was you’ve gotta get in the fight. If you are ever going to win the fight, you’ve got to get in the fight. Here we are the fourth straight year, we’re right in the middle of the fight.”
Beard, who boasts an 8-3 NCAA Tournament record, was asked whether the experience of the run to the finals two years ago could carry over into this year’s tournament. Edwards, guard Avery Benson and guard Kevin McCullar are the only players on the Texas Tech roster remaining from the 2018-19 team.
“I do think there’s an experience factor in this tournament,” Beard said. “Obviously, you prefer to have all your players have experience. I don’t know, coaching staff, I don’t know if it’s worth points on the scoreboard. We’ve got a plan. It’s not just me. I’m just one small part of this deal.”
