Tagovailoa could spark Terps this season

BLOOMINGTON – Maryland showed signs of explosive offensive ability in its second season under Mike Locklsey.
Behind the passing of starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the receiving tandem of Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakin Jarrett, Maryland put up 45 points in an overtime win over Minnesota and 35 points in an upset win at Penn State.
Eight starters return on offense, but the question remains whether a defense that brings back six starters can hold its own in Big Ten play. The Terrapins have brought in Brian Stewart as their new defensive coordinator, and former Florida and Illinois coach Ron Zook will assist in coaching both linebackers and special teams.
Here’s an early outlook for Maryland heading into the 2021 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Speedy running back Jake Funk, Maryland’s top rusher with 516 yards and three TDs at 8.6 yards per carry, was taken in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Linebacker Chance Campbell, who posted 107 career tackles and 10 tackles for loss, transferred to Ole Miss. Safety Antwaine Richardson, who made 15 career starts in four seasons at Maryland, leaves a void in the secondary after graduating.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Marcus Fleming, a speedy receiver who transferred from Nebraska, will add to Maryland’s talented receiving corps. Five-star incoming freshman linebacker Terrence Lewis, four-star incoming freshman defensive end Demeioun Robinson and four-star incoming freshman linebacker Branden Jennings could contribute right away on Maryland’s defense.
PROSPECTS FOR 2021
Can Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua take the next step? Tagovailoa threw as many interceptions (seven) as touchdown passes (seven) last season. That ratio will need to improve in order for Maryland to move up the Big Ten East standings. So must a Maryland defense that surrendered 40 or more points twice last season and allowed an average of 32 points. Locksley is continuing to stockpile talent on the recruiting trail, but it remains young, and depth overall on the roster remains thin. A bowl game appearance would be a modest goal this season.
