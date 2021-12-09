Swanson is - should be Braves shortstop of the future

Before Major League Baseball implemented its lockout on Dec. 2 that shut down baseball operations across the sport, the World Series champion Atlanta Braves made headlines for some questionable decisions.
Unless you've been living under a rock since the Braves captured their second title in Atlanta history, you are well aware that former Most Valuable Player, face of the franchise and veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman still resides in free agent land. While reports state that general managers and baseball experts still believe his '22 team will be the Atlanta Braves, it still is concerning that it is the second week in December and the Braves still don't know who their first baseman will be next year.
Another concern I have is with the team's long-term plans at shortstop. It was widely reported that the Braves were one of a plethora of teams to pursue superstar shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. Silly me, but for some reason I thought the Braves already had their shortstop of today and the future in Dansby Swanson.
Now I'm not going to try to compare Swanson to Correa. The former Houston Astros star is better at the plate with a career .277 average and 133 homers. He might even be better in the field, as evidenced by his Gold Glove award this past season. But there's no way a cash conscious team like the Braves should even be in discussion with Correa. Even if they were able to sign him, which would likely require a nine-digit salary, why tie up all your money in one player, especially after you've proven you don't need a superstar talent to win a World Series?
And it's not like Swanson is a slouch. His hits and home runs have increased every year. He strikes out a little too much for my liking, but with a 27-homer season last year, he is a solid bat in the No. 7 or 8 position in the lineup.
He is also a hometown product. His allegiance will likely always be with the Braves. He was a steal in the trade that also netted the Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte while shipping out pitcher Shelby Miller. One of the Braves' best acquisitions in recent memory was when they made that move. The team would be doing itself a disservice if it tried to move on from Swanson in this stage in his career.
He is and should be the team's future at shortstop.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.