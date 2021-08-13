UGA at the Tokyo Olympics: Bulldogs earn 11 medals, most in school history

With the closing ceremony on Sunday marking the conclusion of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the University of Georgia finished with three gold medals, two silvers, and six bronzes for a total of 11 medals, the most by any group of UGA Olympians ever.
The Bulldogs’ achievements in Japan were impressive to say the least, exceeding the performances of over one hundred different nations and tying 23rd-ranked Czech Republic and Denmark in the final medal count.
First on the podium for the Bulldogs was Team USA swim duo Chase Kalsicz and Jay Litherland, who teamed up to take gold and silver in the 400m IM. Later that night, three more Georgia athletes piled on to an already historic opening weekend at the 2020 Games.
Hali Flickinger secured her first olympic medal with a bronze finish in the women’s 400-meter IM, while U.S. swimming veterans Allison Schmitt and Olivia Smoliga added another pair of bronzes as part of the 400m freestyle relay team.
Just days later, it was Flickinger and “Schmitty” again leading the charge for the U.S. women at the Tokyo Aquatic Center. Flickinger added another bronze to her resume, just missing out on silver by three hundredths of a second in the women’s 200m butterfly final.
Allison Schmitt joined Team USA swimming legend Katie Ledecky in an electric comeback effort in the 200m freestyle relay, beating out the Aussies for a silver finish in a race where the top three squads smashed the former world record time.
Bulldog track and field competition at Sapporo Odori Park kicked off July 30, led by relay runners Elija Godwin and Lyanna Irby. Their efforts in first round qualification earned them a share of the bronze as Team USA finished third in the 400-meter mixed relay final.
Irby’s strong anchor performance in the preliminary round of the women’s 400m relay also earned her first gold as the United States took home first place over Poland and Jamaica.
Rounding off a terrific performance for Georgia Athletics was Shaunae Miller-Uibo. The superstar sprinter took home her second straight gold in the 400m dash for her native Bahamas, setting a personal and national record as well as becoming the second women ever to win two gold medals in the event.
As we bid the Tokyo Olympics adieu, the Bulldogs’ overseas campaign isn’t over yet. All eyes are on Jarryd Wallace and Amanda Dennis, two former Bulldogs set to compete at the 2020 Paralympic Games, also in Tokyo.
Wallace, an Athens native and former sprinter for the Bulldogs, will be competing in the 100m and 200m dash on August 27. Dennis will lead the Team USA's goalball squad into action as group play begins for Team USA against Brazil on August 25.
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
