Two former Georgia golfers qualify for US Open

After finishing tied for third in the final qualifier at the Piedmont Driving Club, Georgia men’s golf alumni Spencer Ralston and Greyson Sigg qualified to play in the 2021 US Open.
Ralston avoided a playoff for the final qualifying spot by carding a birdie on the final hole. He finished at 9-under after two rounds.
Sigg would also record a two-round score of 135 which was good for 9-under, one shot clear of the fifth position cutoff to advance to the US Open.
As teammates in 2017, Ralston and Sigg appeared in every tournament for the Bulldogs, leading the team with scoring averages of 71.56 and 70.50, respectively.
Ralston completed his collegiate eligibility at the NCAA Championships this year. He has appeared in one other professional tournament, the 2020 RBC Heritage, where he failed to make the cut.
Sigg, a 2017 graduate, earned his PGA Tour card for 2021-2022 after winning the Visit Knoxville Open. This will be his second appearance at the US Open after he missed the cut at Winged Foot Golf Club in 2020.
The 121st US Open will take place June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California. Ralston and Sigg will be joined by other former Georgia golfers Harris English, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Brendon Todd.
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Ga.; redandblack.com/sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.