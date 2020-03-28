Thompson's top nine Braves players of all-time

It's been more than two weeks since Major League Baseball pulled the plug on spring training amid the coronavirus pandemic. I've heard various predictions on when the league will start up again. Anywhere from as early as Memorial Day to as late as the All-Star break, which is normally held in July. So we've got to exercise patience in waiting for baseball, as well as other sports, to start back again.
In the meantime, though, I've thought about how to entertain the Braves faithful out there who are just yearning to read about their beloved Bravos. This week's way is to develop a list of the top Atlanta Braves players of all time, which always is great to talk about; especially when all of sports is put on hiatus like it is currently.
So here's my list of the top nine Atlanta Braves players of all time, which dates back to 1966 when the team relocated from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
1) Hank Aaron
He's no doubt the greatest Atlanta Brave but is in the discussion of the greatest players in the history of the game. He set the standard for home runs with 755 and played an astounding 23 seasons, including nine in Atlanta. Hammerin' Hank was many baseball fans' favorite player back in the 50s, 60s and 70s, and many baseball enthusiasts still regard him as home run king.
2) Greg Maddux
One of the top pitchers of all time helped set the standard when he joined the Braves prior to the 1993 season. Though the Braves had won two straight National League championships and the fact that Maddux was already regarded as one of the top pitchers already with the Chicago Cubs, when the two joined forces, it was a match made in baseball heaven. Maddux finished his career with 355 wins and a microscopic 3.16 ERA. He posted a 1.56 ERA in 1994 and 1.63 ERA in 1995.
3) Chipper Jones
One of the top switch-hitters of all time, Chipper had a magical run with the Braves. He's one of the few players that called a single franchise his home for his entire career. Chipper was a leader for the Braves from his rookie season in 1995 to 2012. He finished with 468 home runs and a terrific .303 batting average. His MVP season in 1999 was his best yet; a .319 average, with 45 homers and 110 RBIs. I can still hear New York Mets fans taunt him with “Larry.” I'd say Chipper had the last laugh.
4) John Smoltz
He will forever be remembered as a clutch pitcher in the postseason, starting in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series in a classic duel with Jack Morris. In 14 years and 25 playoff series, Smoltz compiled a 15-4 record and 2.67 ERA. Smoltz finished with 8 all-star appearances, one Cy Young Award, 213 wins and 154 saves, including 55 in 2002. One of my favorite Braves all time.
5) Tom Glavine
He will be forever remembered for his classic eight-inning scoreless performance in Game 6 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians in 1995. The Braves won 1-0 to capture the city's first baseball title, and Glavine earned World Series MVP. He finished his career with 305 wins and a 3.54 ERA. He was a 10-time all-star and two-time Cy Young winner.
6) Dale Murphy
Before the Braves were good, they played in baby blue uniforms and featured a great outfielder named Dale Murphy. He played in Atlanta from 1976-1990 and garnered seven All-star selections and was a two-time MVP. He finished his career with 398 homers and 1,266 RBIs. He should be in the Hall of Fame by now but likely won't ever.
7) Phil Niekro
Niekro was a hurler for the Braves from 1966-83 and was legendary for his knuckleball. He finished with 318 wins and 3,342 strikeouts. He also won at least 20 games three times, including 23 in 1969.
8) Andruw Jones
I still regard Andruw Jones as the greatest defensive outfielder of my generation. He was a defensive wizard in center field and racked up 10 straight Gold Glove awards from 1997-2008. He also was solid at the plate with a career .254 average and 434 homers. Jones will forever be remembered for his two home runs in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series against the New York Yankees.
9) Freddie Freeman
One of the most underrated players in the game and might be undervalued among the best Atlanta Braves ever. He is a career .293 batter with 227 homers. He's been an all-star four times. Unfortunately, he was on a rebuilding team part of his career and was basically irrelevant for a few years. He is still the face of the franchise now and likely will be until Ronald Acuna Jr. takes over.
So there's my list. Like it, love it, hate it, debate it. That's what these lists are for, at least until baseball season returns.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.