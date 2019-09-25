Thompson: Braves must make NLCS for season to be deemed a success

A long 162-game regular season comes to an end this week for the Atlanta Braves and other major league clubs. While the majority of teams are playing out the schedule this week with fan bases rehearsing that familiar line, “Wait till next year,” your Bravos are a week away from beginning the playoffs for the second straight year.
After so many years of striking out when it comes to capturing a playoff berth, the Braves have hit home runs with their last two seasons. Last year, it was a pleasant surprise and showed the Braves were ahead of schedule. This year, the team shocked the baseball world and surged past teams like the Phillies, Mets and Nationals, who did more in the offseason but less when it mattered most –– the regular season.
It's kind of nice and fun to have something distract me from my two favorite NFL teams –– the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons –– and the pathetic seasons they're already having.
So, as Braves nation prepares for postseason baseball, we are left to ponder what to think of the potential of this year's team. There's no doubt that postseason baseball is a different challenge, especially with the caliber of pitching that awaits teams. Yes, the Braves have been consistently great all season at the plate and may have the best 1-4 hitters at the top of the lineup. But they're not as experienced in the postseason compared to mainstays like the Cardinals and Dodgers – the two teams the Braves will almost have to go through to advance to their first World Series in 20 years.
Pitchers like Adam Wainwright and Clayton Kershaw, postseason veterans and almost guaranteed spots in the Hall of Fame some day, are the type of pitchers the Braves are going to have to muster runs against.
I believe the Braves need to advance to the National League Championship Series in order for this season to be deemed a success. It's not enough to win the division for the second year in a row. It's not enough to have a player in Ronald Acuna Jr. who is on the cusp of a 40-40 season. It's not enough that the Braves have the top rookie pitcher in Mike Soroka, a potential comeback player of the year in Josh Donaldson and potential top 5 finisher in the MVP voting in Freddie Freeman.
These different chapters make for a nice story but for it to have a happy ending, the Braves need to win the division series. Otherwise, we're just forced to wait until next year and I don't want to be like everyone else.
