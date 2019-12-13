The GHSA state football championships will be played today and Saturday at Georgia State Stadium. 

Live stats can be found at http://ghsafootball.weebly.com/. Games will be broadcast live on Georgia Public Broadcasting and streamed live on gpb.org.

Following is a list of the games to be played:

Friday

Class A Private

10 a.m. - ELCA vs. Wesleyan

Class AA

1 p.m. - Dublin vs. Brooks County 

Class AAAAA

4:30 p.m. - Warner Robins vs. Buford

Class AAAAAA

8 p.m. - Harrison vs. Allatoona 

Saturday

Class A Public

10 a.m. - Marion County vs. Irwin County

Class AAA

1 p.m. - Crisp County vs. Cedar Grove 

Class AAAA

4:30 p.m. - Oconee County vs. Blessed Trinity 

Class AAAAAAA

8 p.m. - Lowndes vs. Marietta 

