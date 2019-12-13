The GHSA state football championships will be played today and Saturday at Georgia State Stadium.
Live stats can be found at http://ghsafootball.weebly.com/. Games will be broadcast live on Georgia Public Broadcasting and streamed live on gpb.org.
Following is a list of the games to be played:
Friday
Class A Private
10 a.m. - ELCA vs. Wesleyan
Class AA
1 p.m. - Dublin vs. Brooks County
Class AAAAA
4:30 p.m. - Warner Robins vs. Buford
Class AAAAAA
8 p.m. - Harrison vs. Allatoona
Saturday
Class A Public
10 a.m. - Marion County vs. Irwin County
Class AAA
1 p.m. - Crisp County vs. Cedar Grove
Class AAAA
4:30 p.m. - Oconee County vs. Blessed Trinity
Class AAAAAAA
8 p.m. - Lowndes vs. Marietta
