SEC releases Georgia football's 2021 12-game schedule

Emily HaneyGeorgia head coach Kirby Smart is shown on the sidelines during the second half of a college football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

The SEC Network released Georgia football’s entire 12-game, regular-season schedule Wednesday afternoon in addition to the schedules for each of the remaining 13 members of the SEC.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play eight conference opponents and four out-of-conference opponents. Six games will be inside Sanford Stadium after Georgia finished with just three for the 2020-21 season.

Georgia, after finishing the 2020-21 season with an 8-2 overall record, will begin its season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina, against Clemson. The Tigers will be without presumptive No. 1 overall NFL draft selection Trevor Lawrence, who finished with a 34-2 record in three seasons as Clemson’s starting quarterback.

Georgia then hosts UAB on Sept. 11. It will be the Bulldogs’ first non-conference opponent in the regular season since defeating Georgia Tech 52-7 on Nov. 30, 2019.

The Bulldogs will begin conference play in Week 3 at home against South Carolina, before traveling to Vanderbilt on Sept. 25 and hosting Arkansas on Oct. 2.

Georgia’s 2021 season will wrap up against two non-conference opponents, hosting Charleston Southern on Nov. 20 before renewing its rivalry with Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Nov. 27.

2021 Georgia Football Schedule

Week 1, Sept. 4: vs. Clemson (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Week 2, Sept. 11: vs. UAB

Week 3, Sept. 18: vs. South Carolina

Week 4, Sept. 25: at Vanderbilt

Week 5, Oct. 2: vs. Arkansas

Week 6, Oct. 9: at Auburn

Week 7, Oct. 16: vs. Kentucky

Week 8, Oct. 23: BYE

Week 9, Oct. 30: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)

Week 10, Nov. 6: vs. Missouri

Week 11, Nov. 13: at Tennessee

Week 12, Nov. 20: vs. Charleston Southern

Week 13, Nov. 27: at Georgia Tech

Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you