NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brock Bowers braved the hoard of people at SEC Media Days.
The usually quiet tight end stood as one of the three players selected by head coach Kirby Smart for SEC Media Days. Bowers sat alone at the podium as reporters approached him with a challenge directly from Smart: try and get more than three sentences out of him
“[Bowers] is unique,” Smart said. “He’s easily the quietest, hardest worker I’ve ever been around and it’s such a joy to bring him today to see him squirm on that podium and be uncomfortable and thinking about having to talk to [the media]. I’m so excited to see his growth he gets from visiting with [the media] and getting to enjoy it.”
Bowers, who started for Georgia as a freshman, is now the oldest player in the tight end room. Bowers played alongside several veterans last season, but after they all transferred or entered the NFL Draft, Bowers was left with sophomore Oscar Delp and two true freshmen — Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin.
“I feel like there’s a standard set in that room,” Bowers said. “We’ve been so good in the past and it’s kind of crazy to think that I’m the old guy now. It’s just like yesterday I came in.”
While several players left in the transfer portal, others — like Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas and Missouri Dominic Lovett — joined the wide receiving unit. Bowers said they’ve been adjusting well and he expects them both to make plays.
Between the two additions and other returnees like Ladd McConkey, Bowers feels the abundance of weapons is a boon specific to the Georgia offense.
“We have so many talented guys, the defense can’t focus on one person,” Bowers said. “I feel like that’s kind of a big advantage that we have on offense.”
Georgia’s offense also features a wide array of running backs that Bowers anticipates blocking for. While Bowers is known for impressive catches, he takes pride in blocking and “doing everything I can for those dudes.” He finds it more rewarding knowing he’s helping his teammates.
Bowers, who is likely entering his final season with the Bulldogs, is looking to embrace the exciting moments of the 2023 season. His second night game, the atmosphere of Sanford Stadium and playing on the road in Neyland Stadium are all points Bowers is looking forward to.
Bowers said he enjoys the antagonistic environment of playing Tennessee. Especially after back-to-back national championships, Bowers said that Georgia will have a target on its back, but he welcomes it.
“I’m excited,” Bowers said. “It’s always fun to have a crowd rooting against you, being the villain. It’s always fun to be in that atmosphere.”
