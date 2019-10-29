On Oct. 28, Atlanta Braves fans had a chance to celebrate an anniversary. It's hard to believe that it's already been 24 years since the Braves captured their one and only World Series title. I remember it like it was yesterday. The fabled game six between the Braves and Cleveland Indians at Fulton County Stadium.
The one and only run came off the bat of David Justice who had just criticized Braves fans for not been as cheerful during the team's playoff run that year. Tom Glavine pitched eight spectacular innings. Mark Wohlers recorded the save and Marquis Grissom snagged the final out in center field.
With the anniversary of the Braves' incredible 1-0 series-clinching win, it gave me a chance to ponder the current state of the Braves and see just how close this team's version is to winning a title.
Think about that 1995 squad for a minute. What was it built around? Pitching, of course. After all, three starters from that team – Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz – now reside in the Hall of Fame. That pitching staff shut down a high-powered Indians offense in the World Series. A team with Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Albert Belle, Jim Thome and Eddie Murray was held to just 19 runs over the span of six games.
Offensively, the '95 Braves were led by Justice, Fred McGriff and Chipper Jones, though the future Hall of Famer was just a rookie that season.
While I'm not suggesting the Braves have to be loaded with Hall of Famers, especially on the mound, the key to a World Series title does reside with the team with the best pitchers. That's why the Indians didn't win in 1995. That's why the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals played in this year's World Series. That's why the Braves are still a year or two away from truly contending for a championship.
With Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman locked up in long-term contracts, the Braves will be able to hit and hit for seasons to come. But the Braves lack the requisite starters to truly be contenders. Mike Soroka appears to be the only reliable starter come postseason. Max Fried has potential but needs to continue to develop. Mike Foltynewicz appeared on the verge of a breakout postseason but had a disastrous game five against the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series.
So how do the Braves take that next step? It might come in the form of free agency. That is how the Braves secured Maddox, though that was under different ownership when the Braves didn't mind spending money.
A lot will have to change on the mound before this Braves fan feels comfortable enough to believe we can relive the magic of 1995. Until then, I'll just reminisce every Oct. 28.
