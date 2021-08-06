Recruiting recap: Potential targets for Georgia football's 2022 recruiting class

Over the past two weeks, Georgia has improved dramatically in the national recruiting rankings, once sitting at No. 11 nationally to sixth last week and now this week at seventh. While Georgia is improving in the national rankings, they continue to sit ranked third in the SEC.
With the addition of Branson Robinson, the Bulldogs have secured 12 hard commits.
Here is a look at potential players that Georgia hopes to secure as they approach the football season in a matter of weeks.
Antonio Williams, wide receiver (Irmo, SC)
Williams is a four-star wide receiver out of South Carolina. He is ranked as the 163rd recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina and 23 other schools.
247Sports crystal ball predicts that Williams will commit to South Carolina. However, he is warm to Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Clemson and Auburn.
In his 11 games played in high school, he has secured 879 all-purpose yards, including 833 receiving yards. He averages 75.7 yards per game.
Williams is officially visiting Auburn on Sept. 24 and Ole Miss on Oct. 22.
Williams’s speed, focus and hand-eye coordination is what makes him wanted by many. He is able to locate where the ball and the defense is, and he finds a way to make a path to get up field.
DJ Wesolak, edge (Boonville, MO)
Wesolak is a four-star edge out of Missouri. He is ranked as the 171st recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, Clemson, USC and 48 other schools.
247Sports does not have a firm crystal ball prediction for where Wesolak will land. The votes are split between USC and Clemson, 25% USC and 75% Clemson.
National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu describes Wesolak as “athletic and aggressive, but disciplined when needed.” Wesolak’s speed, aggressiveness and flexibility make him a threat in the field. Coaches are able to see him as a player that has two important characteristics for a football player, as well as being a coachable individual.
J’mond Tapp, edge (Donaldsonville, LA)
Tapp is a four-star edge out of Louisiana. He is ranked as the 129th recruit in the nation with offers from Georgia, LSU, Alabama and 16 other schools.
247Sports crystal ball predicts that Tapp will look to stay in his home state and commit to LSU.
Tapp is a remarkable athlete. In high school, he has competed on the football, basketball and track and field teams. In track and field he performed the long jump and shot put.
Tapp has a laser-like focus when in games. Once he sees movement in the field, his eyes go directly to the ball and focuses only on it. Landing Tapp would add another fiercely competitive and aggressive athlete to Georgia’s roster.
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
