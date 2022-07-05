Recruiting Recap: Daniel Harris, Joenel Aguero and Tyler Williams

The Bulldogs are looking to keep moving up in the recruiting rankings as many recruits across the nation are making life-changing decisions as student-athletes.
Georgia consistently recruits for the 2023 team and has its eyes set on 21 top target prospects. Currently, Georgia has 12 hard commits and four decommits. The four players that have decommitted from Georgia are Kayin Lee, Treyaun Webb, Daquayvious Sorey and RyQueze McElderry.
The Bulldogs are currently ranked with the sixth-best recruiting class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247sports. The Bulldogs are behind Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Penn State, Clemson and Arkansas in recruiting.
Daniel Harris
Defensive back coach Fran Brown is making waves in the recruiting cycle as he wants to add to a talented defensive back room. Now all eyes are on cornerback Daniel Harris from Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Florida. He is a four-star cornerback and the 19th-ranked cornerback in the nation.
The Miami native has a promising frame, standing at 6'2" and weighing 175 pounds.
Daniel is the younger brother of Donel Harris, who signed to Texas A&M in the 2020 recruiting class.
Harris started in 10 games for Gulliver Prep, totaling 37 tackles and an interception as a junior. He picked up two pass breakups against West Palm Beach in 2021.
He was selected to the Miami Herald All-Dade 5A-IND third team. He also ran the 100m dash in track and field and his best time was 10.74 seconds and his best time in the 200m when he was a sophomore and clocked in at 21.61 seconds.
He announced his commitment to Georgia on July 1. Before announcing his commitment, several other schools like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State were interested.
Harris was offered by Brown two days after Brown was hired as the Bulldogs' defensive back coach. Bulldogs fans should expect the long cornerback to be physical and play with great speed.
Joenel Aguero
Georgia has zero commits at the safety position for 2023, but that can change with the commitment from St. John's Prep's Joenel Aguero.
From a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports, Aguero is expected to commit to Georgia.
Aguero ranks as the number two safety and the No. 34 ranked player in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Massachusetts native stands at 6 feet and weighs 195 pounds.
The other schools in the hunt for Aguero are Miami, Florida and Ohio State. Aguero would be an excellent pickup for head coach Kirby Smart and the defensive staff at Georgia as they try to fill in gaps in their defense.
Aguero has receiver abilities, which makes him a skilled ball player in the secondary, according to Brian Dohm. Aguero's fastest 40-yard time was 4.6 seconds, and his broad jump was 4’4".
Aguero spent his last two seasons at nation powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before returning to St. John's Prep for his senior season. He was named to be a participant in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.
"They take care of their players. They develop their players and help them," said Aguero while talking to DawgNation about what he likes about Georgia. "I feel like that's the one big thing I really like about UGA."
He will announce his commitment on July 23.
Tyler Williams
Wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon has one commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle at the wideout position. McClendon is heavily recruiting Lakeland, Florida native Tyler Williams.
Williams is a four-star wide receiver and the No. 148 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He stands at 6'3" and weighs 180 pounds.
He caught 21 passes for 616 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. The other schools looking for Williams's talents are Clemson, South Carolina and Texas A&M. According to 247Sports, Williams is warm to several schools like Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
He is a two-sport athlete as he plays basketball and holds an offer from Florida Gulf Coast University. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.6 points per game, and as a junior, he averaged 15 points per game for Lakeland High School.
Williams was a third-string quarterback at Lakeland before becoming a top wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
"But naturally, I will just start off as an 'X' receiver because they feel me man-to-man on somebody is a nightmare," Williams said when talking to DawgNation on how Georgia could use him. "For four quarters, not too many people can just guard me for four quarters all night."
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
