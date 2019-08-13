Practice Report: David Marshall leaves Georgia football practice escorted by trainer

Georgia football opened up practice to the media for eight minutes on Monday. Here are some observations.
Defense
The Red & Black spotted senior defensive end David Marshall walking out of practice escorted by a trainer at the beginning of the media viewing period. Last season, Marshall missed the last eight games with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.
Sophomore Tyson Campbell looked healthy as he led the corners in a press coverage drill. In a news conference following the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Kirby Smart said that Campbell “got dinged up” during the scrimmage. Campbell was a full participant in the drills during the eight-minute open period, but none of the drills required very much live contact.
Getting reps at corner behind Campbell and Eric Stokes at corner was redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson. Wilson received some extra instruction from defensive backs coach Charlton Warren who wasn’t pleased with his focus during the drill.
Notably absent from practice was inside linebacker Nate McBride. He also missed Saturday’s scrimmage with an injury. McBride saw action in all 14 games last year as a sophomore.
The outside linebackers worked on pass rush and footwork during the media viewing period. Helping defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning was former Bulldog Jarvis Jones. He could be heard urging the backers to “grab grass” in order to stay low and keep a good leveraged position when rushing the passer. Jones was drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Offense
Freshman tight end Ryland Goede did not participate in practice again on Monday. Smart said Goede is banged up but could return to the field as early as Wednesday.
After splitting up at the beginning of the media viewing period, receivers reconvened to do the normal pass catching drills with quarterbacks. Monday’s practice saw a lot of missed catches.
Freshman George Pickens, who made an impressive one-handed catch during Saturday’s scrimmage, dropped a short pass. Demetris Robertson also mishandled a sharp pass from Jake Fromm.
Half of the receivers worked on fly routes. Most of those plays ended with a ball on the ground due to an overthrown pass.
