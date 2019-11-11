Pick Six: Six takeaways from VSU's conference winning victory against UWF

With Saturday’s 26-21 victory against West Florida, Valdosta State football has won 24 consecutive games and at least a share of the conference championship. Here are six takeaways from the game.
BACK 2 BACK
Fans were treated to a conference crowning victory over West Georgia at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium last season to win the Gulf South championship. Saturday there was more of the same at the Baze, with the Blazers pulling out a gritty victory over the Argos to secure a share of the conference championship.
Leading by 20 at halftime, the Blazers were outscore 21-6 in the second half but were able to hold off the surging Argos. They again displayed the heart of a champion but put themselves into a class by themselves while doing it.
Winning consecutive conference championships is a feat on its own, but the Blazers etched themselves into the history books with the win over West Florida. The win was the No. 24 on their streak and broke the 25 year old record for consecutive win by a football team.
GOLDEN GOFF
The win kept first-year head coach Gary Goff clean in his inaugural season as coach of the Blazers. Goff has now won a GSC championship as a player and a coach. It’s truly a special achievement.
Especially factoring in that he inherited a team that was successful and he’s guided them through the distractions and noise to sustain success.
“It’s not about me, it’s about these players,” Goff said after the game. “I couldn’t be more proud of the right now. They’ve been really strong all season and just finding ways.”
BLACK SWARM NEEDS TAKEAWAYS
In the first half the Black Swarm held a team that has scored in every half this season scoreless. It was an admirable performance but what followed was concerning. The second half seemed like at times the Blazer’s defense was at the mercy of West Florida. They allowed them to drive down the field and rally their crowd.
They inevitably stopped the Argos when it mattered but they had other opportunities to impact the game. The Black Swarm finished with zero interceptions or forced fumbles.
They did have five pass breakups (three that should’ve been intercepted), five quarterback hits and two sacks. If they get a takeaway they can turn the tide of games before they get to crucial moments.
PICKING UP PENALTIES
I’ve been keen about VSU and their penalties this season and this weekend was no different. The Blazers were flagged nine times for 137 yards while UWF was penalized six times for 43 yards. Saturday, the potential points that were taken away because of penalties could’ve costed them the game.
On the second drive for VSU, Buzz caught two passes for 74 yards. It set the Blazers up in striking distance for what could’ve been a 14-0 game. Instead, a holding penalty and illegal block forced a VSU punt and the Blazers ended the drive scoreless.
With the Argos fresh off a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Seth McGill returned a kickoff 67 yards to UWF’s 25. But a blatant hold brought the ball back to the Blazer’s 25. After three unsuccessful plays and two more penalties the Blazers were punting again from inside their own 10.
These didn’t prove lethal this game but with playoffs around the corner it’s a point of concern still.
ROGAN’S “HARLON” MOMENT
Rogan Wells is the best player on the best team and that’s just confirmed with each game. Wells has had plenty of memorable moments throughout his career. Saturday, he added to his lore.
He finished 26-of-36 with 350 yards and one touchdown while adding 63 yards on the ground. His moment to remember from the contest was late in the game when he swiveled out of the pocket, broke a tackle from a nearby defender and tip-toed down the opponent sideline to convert a third and long.
Sometimes it seems like his play has become normalized then he’ll make a play that blows your mind. The performance gave him his third conference player of the week selection this season.
PEACH PICKIN’
The Blazers conclude their regular season with a trip to Carrolton where the Wolves of West Georgia await. The Wolves are likely out of the playoff picture after losing to Delta State last weekend.
They’ve taken a dip this season with their 4-3 conference record but probably relish at the thought of ending the historic streak for VSU. Especially with the Blazers coming off such an emotional victory.
What better team than West Georgia to take the reigning champs from cloud nine to reality. In the last 10 meetings the two sides are 5-5. There’s pride, playoff positioning (for VSU) and the peach basket on the line.
The hottest rivalry in the conference is about to heat up Saturday.
