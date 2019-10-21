Pick Six: Six takeaways from VSU's 55-28 win against Florida Tech

Saturday’s game against Florida Tech saw No.1 Valdosta State University win their 22nd straight game. The 55-28 outcome is the highest scoring game so far this season for the Blazers. Here are six takeaways from the game:
Career Night for Buzz
Wide receiver Brian “Buzz’ Saunds had himself a night to remember as he etched himself into VSU record books with the most receiving yards in a game. Saunds finished with 246 yards on 10 catches, breaking the 19-year-old record set by VSU Hall of Famer Reggie Mosley, who had 232 yards against West Georgia.
Defensive Resiliency
For the first time this year the Blazers went score for score with another team. Florida Tech answered three straight touchdown drives from the Blazers.
Then the Black swarm flipped the switch, forcing a quick three-and-out that allowed VSU to go up two scores in the second quarter.
After that stop, Florida Tech only saw one more score for the rest of the game. After dropping 21 points within the first 20 minutes of the game Florida Tech didn’t see another score until the final 9 minutes of the game, when it was already out of reach.
The Blazers forced a three-and-out on back-to-back drives in the third quarter, taking the life out of Florida Tech’s offense. This game displayed VSU’s ability to adjust on defense after getting scored on multiple times.
Run, run, run
The Blazers have three of the top-five rushers in the Gulf South: Jamar Thompkins is first with 114 more yards than second, Seth McGill is third with 444 yards, and Rogan Wells is fifth with 422.
For the third time this season, VSU eclipsed 300 yards rushing. Against Florida Tech, the Blazers netted 304 rushing yards for five touchdowns. Valdosta State averages 288.7 yards per game and totaled 23 touchdowns on the ground this year, dominating every rushing stat in the Gulf South Conference.
They’re the No.7 rushing offense in the nation and the No. 3 offense in the nation. Passing anchored VSU’s attack last year and now the roles have reversed now that defenses are keying on receivers.
Rogan’s Wheels
Quarterback Rogan Wells is deceptively mobile and for the second straight week, he ran for a touchdown that was at least 69 yards long.
Against Delta State last week, Wells ran for a 70-yard touchdown in the final moments of the game. He almost matched it against Florida Tech when he ran for a 69-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that put VSU up two scores. Wells finished with 83 yards on the night and is fifth for most rushing yards in the Gulf South Conference.
Offensive Firepower
The Blazers’ offense racked up over 600 total yards for the second time this year against Florida Tech, and how VSU reclaimed the lead every time the game was tied really stood out.
During the scoring back and forth, VSU’s offense always had an answer, showing that they can keep the game tight when the defense is wavering. Its first six drives downfield ended with touchdowns and they only punted the ball twice –– both times in the fourth quarter.
The Blazers reached over 300 yards in both passing and rushing for the first time this year against Florida Tech, proving once again that they can have their way on offense.
The Challenge
Being defending champions, No.1 in the nation and undefeated comes with a challenge. That challenge is staying focused and not getting comfortable. There’s a nationwide target on their back and VSU head coach Gary Goff is well aware, he simply had this to say after the Florida Tech win.
“(We’re) very thankful and grateful for the position we’re in but we’ve got to focus on us,” Goff said. “Even though it’s a big win for us, I think Florida Tech is a very good program, there’s still a lot we’ve got to improve on. The season is nowhere near from being over with and keeping these guys focused every day is my challenge, but that’s my job as well. So, (I’m) proud of the way they’ve handled everything but no, I’m not going to let it sink in.”
They’ll aim to maintain their focus for the upcoming road trip to Tigerville, S.C., where VSU will play North Greenville (3-4) on Saturday in hopes of extending their win streak to 23 straight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.