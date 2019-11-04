Pick Six: Most impactful VSU players this season

Valdosta State football is on a historic run fueled by historic players. Here are six players that have had an impact on the Blazers’ success:
Cory Roberts
If the name Cory Roberts sounds familiar, it should.
He’s the player that tipped the pass back to Ferris State in the national championship and made ESPN’s “Not Top 10” for the blunder. He’s also one of the best defensive players that VSU has. I don’t make that statement because of his two interceptions that helped deliver VSU a road win in their last game. Nor do I say it because he’s tied for second in the conference in picks (he is). Roberts has let his talent shine since Fall camp in August. He played behind two all-conference caliber safeties last season and his chances to shine were few and far in between. Now, he’s one of the top defensive talents the top-ranked Blazers have in their arsenal.
Seth McGill
In last week’s column, I referred to McGill as Mr. Reliable and I’ll hold to that point this week. He’s versatile –– able to run, block, catch out of the backfield and return kicks. He brings a change of pace that the Blazers can look to whenever they need a spark. He’s fifth in the conference in rushing but has less attempts than all but one player ahead of him. A main component of the top rushing attack in the conference, his skill has helped the VSU’s offense blossom this season.
Jackson Bull
This is probably the most unexpected name that’ll appear on this list. Bull is a sophomore linebacker that has been thrown into the fire this season. He has filled in for different players that have been injured or unable to play and done handily.
Against North Greenville, the Blazers were without two of their top linebackers because of injury. Bull stepped in and had five tackles and two tackles for a loss.
As the season goes on he may see an increase of playing time and it’ll likely help the Black Swarm.
Tyson Shaw
Coming into the season, the Blazers were tasked with replacing kicker Andrew Gray and punter Gavin Wilson—pivotal pieces in the 2018 nation championship. Shaw has absolved almost all questions about special teams this season. He’s been a steady leg punting and handling kickoffs. He has 3,711 total yards this season with 37 touchbacks on kickoffs and 746 yards with no touchbacks, five fair catches and nine inside the 20 punts. The redshirt freshman played for the Lowndes Vikings and is making a mark in his hometown with his consistent play.
Jamar Thompkins
Jamar Thompkins is the leading rusher in the conference through eight games after winning GSC Freshman of the Year last season.
Thompkins said last season during the playoff run: “Once our offense gets started, it’s hard to stop us.”
His speed coupled with his agility makes him a home run threat any time the ball is in his hand. He’s the head of the top rushing attack in the conference, averaging nearly 85 yards per game and has seven rushing touchdowns this season. Good luck to the team that has to try to slow him down.
Rogan Wells
Need I say more? The 2018 Harlon Hill runner-up. Fifty touchdowns with four interceptions last season. The GSC Offensive Player of the Year. And the man who saved the Blazers’ 23-game win streak with a last minute 40-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-two. Rogan is the steady hand that guides the top-ranked Blazers. He’s second all-time in total offensive yards with 8,021 passing, rushing and receiving yards (shout out to former VDT sports editor Derrick Davis for the stat) and still has a senior campaign to play after his junior one is over. Rogan is the best player –– on the best team –– and he only seems to be getting better.
Juston Lewis is a sports writer at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.